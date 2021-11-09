Here is a list of 7 Bollywood movies denouncing sexism

In mainstream Bollywood cinema, the new trend has been to tactfully structure the plot so that it appears to promote female empowerment, but careful reading will tell how these films are based on the same regressive ideology. . The female lead role enjoys increased screen time, she can fight villains like a male hero, and makes a point of saying out loud that she is not the hero to resolve the ongoing conflict. Is it sufficient?

How is a movie progressive if that’s all it’s trying to be? How is a narrative organic if the “empowering” dialogues clearly sound like someone behind the camera is dying to earn points for making a “feminist film”? Next come the films that show allegedly sexually liberated women. They explore many potential lovers, hang out in clubs, casually take puffs of cigarettes. That’s it. Movies like Cocktail come to mind.

Not delivering a verdict on behalf of the Indian public, but these seven Bollywood films denouncing sexism should set an example:

Subh Mangal Savdhaan

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film billed as a romantic comedy ended up sending a strong message about how society blames women for everything. Even when it comes to her future husband’s erectile dysfunction.

The soon-to-be-married lovebirds face an untimely accident in the privacy of the girl’s bedroom and that’s when the plot takes off. The way the character of Khurrana is judged for something so natural to the human body when asked to be a “Tuesday” also indicates how we need to do better as a society.

Thappad

The subject of domestic violence was judged above all by its seriousness. In a way, this star Taapsee Pannu movie is pretty much about that time the husband slapped his wife in the face, but the question raised by the movie is clear and simple: can he do that?

It’s not about how badly someone has been physically abused by his wife, but about the lack of respect and the underlying patriarchy that makes many men feel they have a right to do it. The film without portraying women as victims successfully gives voice to several stories of survivors, those that remain unknown.

Dear Zindagi

There’s nothing intense about this Alia Bhatt star. Her character may be in her early twenties trying to make a living in the film industry with a safety net provided by her wealthy parents whom she doesn’t like very much. The reality she is experiencing is exposed when she meets a therapist (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and explains how her dating with several men has caused people to question her character.

Khan’s character in a very heated exchange explains to him how dating different people is like trying out different chairs. If you don’t feel comfortable looking for someone else. How does this have to do with someone’s character? The film also highlights the number of young women who struggle to stand out for their work and receive “compliments” on their attractiveness.

English French

Raised by the nuanced acting skills of the late Bollywood actor Sridevi, the film attempted the struggles of a housewife. Someone who is completely dedicated to her husband and children and receives disrespect in return.

This middle-class Indian woman, mother of two, visits New York and shows the courage to learn something new: the English language. The language which, although it is not the native language of Indians, but for some reason, makes them think that they can judge someone’s intelligence by it. The triumph of the middle aged woman is not to learn the language but to speak the language to her family members and make them see how she was ridiculed for no good reason.

Dried

The Radhika Apt starrer shows a childless woman, a widow, and a sex worker escaping the clutches of patriarchal society to live as free women. The film is about masturbation, sexual desire and the unfair burden of judgment made by women simply because they do not give an heir to their family. Exploring multiple issues concerning women in India, the film shows how women are treated as sex objects. He also talks about serious social ills like child marriage which is still very much practiced by people and which is very prevalent in different parts of India.

Under My Burkha Lipstick

A movie with an ensemble cast has the most important thing you need in a feminist movie – different struggles of different women without generalizing any of them. The film confuses viewers by showing an older woman expressing her sexual desires and also makes them wonder why this idea isn’t normal? As one woman takes care of her demanding husband and sneaks around so she can do a job, the other hides her pleasures and, similarly, the women in the film describe how so many women in India lead secret lives. A life away from the eyes of society. A life where they can do whatever they want without being judged for it.

