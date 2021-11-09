Quantum Leap and Blue Velvet actor Dean Stockwell has died aged 85





Dean Stockwell, the former child star who became a key figure in Hollywood counterculture and enjoyed late success in popular TV shows, has died aged 85. According to Deadline, his family said he died at the home of natural causes. Born in Los Angeles in 1936, Stockwell had become a big name while still in high school, starring in the anti-racist parable The Boy with the Green Hair in 1948 and alongside Errol Flynn in the Rudyard Kiplings Kim adaptation in 1950. However, Stockwell found the transition to adulthood difficult and after dropping out of college, he revived his film career with a starring role in Compulsion, the 1959 crime film based on the Leopold and Loeb murder case. , for which he won the award for best actor. at the Cannes Film Festival alongside co-stars Orson Welles and Bradford Dillman. Stockwell won another Best Actor award at Cannes for the 1962 adaptation of Long Days Journey into Night, directed by Sidney Lumet, and continued to work regularly on television, but quickly became disillusioned with the entertainment industry. He joined the hippie culture of Topanga Canyon in Hollywood and largely gave up acting. In 1968 he began to return, appearing as a long-haired guru in Richard Rushs Psych-Out, and in 1970 in the epic Dennis Hoppers The Last Movie. Stockwell continued to partner with Hopper and other counterculture figures such as Bruce Dern, Rip Torn, and fellow former child star Russ Tamblyn, but struggled to find work in the 1970s and , by the early 1980s, it had largely shifted to selling real estate. A career revival began to gain momentum after David Lynch gave him a small role in his 1984 adaptation of Dune, followed by a larger role in Paris, Texas, after lead actor Harry Dean Stanton suggested it to director Wim Wenders. Stockwell’s new cachet was cemented by a role in Lynch’s upcoming film, Blue Velvet, in which he performed a memorable lip-sync with Roy Orbisons In Dreams. Stockwell went on to win an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Mafia boss in the 1988 Jonathan Demmes comedy Married to the Crowd, saying: Some people might poop and say it didn’t mean anything, but it is. It is truly rewarding to gain recognition from your peers. In 1989, he also got probably his most prominent television role alongside Scott Bakula in the time travel series Quantum Leap, which lasted until 1993, and for which he won three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe. Over the next two decades, Stockwell worked regularly in television and Hollywood, often as authority figures. He appeared in Robert Altmans The Player, Air Force One and Francis Ford Coppolas The Rainmaker, while on television he had roles in JAG, Star Trek Enterprise and Battlestar Galactica. In 2015, he retired from acting following a stroke. Stockwell was married twice: to actor Millie Perkins between 1960 and 1962, then to Joy Marchenko from 1981 to 2004, with whom he had two children. – Guardian

