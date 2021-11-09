Missy Elliott accepts her long-awaited star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Congratulations on Missy Elliott! The prolific and cultural rapper, singer and record producer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday afternoon. The four-time Grammy winner received a star at a new location outside of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard. She became emotional as she delivered her acceptance speech, tearfully thanking the organization for giving her such honorable recognition. “I came here about 20 years ago and just walked past all these stars and imagined,” she said from the podium. “It’s just a blessing to dream big and it really happened. I am really standing here. The 50-year-old trailblazer was joined by her manager Mona Scott Young and artists Lizzo and Ciara. The two superstar singers helped introduce Missy to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ceremony, thanking her for blazing a trail for each of them in the industry. Ciara shared her congratulations to her inspiration and sister via Instagram. “I miss my big sister. Words cannot describe what it was like to witness this moment! It was surreal! She wrote. “You are a legend inside and out! The sweetest soul. It pleases my heart to see how God blesses you! You deserve it all! I love you so much! Go miss go! Missy shared her own elation with fans via Twitter, acknowledging that while this type of recognition is long overdue for her, but in her eyes, the timing is still perfect. “I know a lot of people say (Missy it’s time) but it was the right time (God Timing) and I’m thankful!” she wrote. “It was a moment that I will never forget and all of the people who took this trip with me, thank you.” “It’s a moment I’ll never forget and all of the people who have taken this journey with me through my ups and downs and my illness, I want you all to know how much you mean to me,” said she continued via Instagram. “I am always happy to see that I have a star among so many other big stars. My heart is smiling and I thank all my SuperFriends and all the female EMCEES before me. Thank you for being the foundation for me Queens. I am HUMBLED! “[Missy has] broke through the barriers of the male-dominated hip-hop world and the music industry as a whole as she paved the way for many women who followed in her footsteps, said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez in a statement to Billboard. She continues to break down barriers year after year and was thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame. Missy is the 2,708th recipient of a Star on the famous Catwalk of Recognition. Check out his full acceptance speech below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essence.com/entertainment/missy-elliott-star-hollywood-walk-of-fame/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos