Squid Game season 2: what we know about a second season of the hit Netflix

Squid game, we knew you weren’t done with us yet. Netflix’s hit show on a deadly children’s play tournament did not tie up with a neat bow, and now it seems certain that a the second season is on its way.

“You don’t give us a choice,” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said in a video shared by The Associated Press on Tuesday, noting that there had been “so much pressure, so much demand and so much love.” for a second season of millions of people. viewers who made it Netflix’s most popular show.

“There will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now”, said Hwang.

Squid Game Season Two

At first it didn’t look good. Writer-director Hwangsays Varietyat the end of September that he could return to the cinema on the big screen before thinking of a sequel to Squid Game. “I don’t have any well-developed plans for Squid Game 2,” he said. “It’s pretty tiring just thinking about it.”

But then squid game hitting huge, and when the director spoke to The Times in October, he sounded more positive about a possible Season 2.

“While I was writing Season 1, I thought about the stories that could be in Season 2 if I had to make one – one would be the Front Man story,” Hwang said. “I think the problem with the police is not just a problem in Korea. I see in the world news that the police can be very late to act – there are more victims or a situation worsens because of it. They don’t act fast enough. That was an issue I wanted to bring up. Maybe in Season 2, I can talk about it more. “

And then in October, Hwang started to sound even more positive.

“Of course it’s about (a second season)” he told the Guardian. “It’s inevitable because it’s such a success. I think about it. I have a very high level image in mind, but I’m not going to work on it right away. There’s a movie I want. really do. I’m thinking about what to do first. I’m going to talk to Netflix. “

When is Squid Game season 2 coming?

Don’t mark your calendars right away. In the AP video from November 9, Hwang said, “It is too early to say when and how” a second season will occur. One thing seems clear: it won’t take as long as the first season, which itstarted planning a decade ago.

What could the plot of season 2 of Squid Game be talking about?

We know for sure that we will see Squid Game winner Seong Gi-hun again. Hwang said in the AP video that Gi-hun would come back and “do something for the world.”

Where did we leave our hero? By the end of the first season, Gi-hun didn’t show a desire to spend his huge winnings, naturally too destroyed by the experience of seeing his friends die. But he was due to fly to Los Angeles to see his beloved daughter when he realized the game was going on, and he got off the plane with the intention of stopping her somehow. of another. How he returns to the game will no doubt be a big part of the second season. It doesn’t seem possible that he could compete again, but will he sneak up like one of the guards in the red suit?

Meanwhile, Hwang In-ho won the match in 2015 and sort of decided to become the Front Man, hosting the tournament for the mysterious (spoiler) host who turns out to be old Oh Il-nam. In-ho definitely shot his brother, cop Hwang Jun-ho, but we never saw his corpse, and the sibling conflict would make for a juicy plot for Season 2. What if Jun-ho survives and the two brothers decide to beat the game?

Which Squid Game characters could come back?

Seong Gi-hun

Well, who is not dead? Seong Gi-hun, DUH, the only first-round player to live. I guess the second season will be focused on him, just like the first. And maybe his wife, daughter, and his wife’s new family will return from the United States to get involved.

Sang-woo and Kang Cheol’s mother

One of the saddest losses for many viewers was that of North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok. But Gi-hun managed to track down his little brother, Cheol, and took him to Sang-woo’s mother to raise him, with the benefit of a whole bunch of won. It would be great to see how Cheol adjusts to her new situation (and maybe more family members come forward – see below). It would also be interesting to see if Sang-woo’s mother ever learns the truth about her beloved son stealing money from his customers.

Brothers Hwang In-ho and Hwang Jun-ho

As mentioned above, Jun-ho’s fate might not be sealed. He might still be alive, and even if he isn’t, his brother will have to face the fact that he tried to kill him. Perhaps viewers will see In-ho’s 2015 tournament in flashback – that might explain why he stayed with the game instead of grabbing his piggy bank full of won and leaving. And if we know anything about director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s possible plans for a second season, it’s that he’s very interested in the South Korean police and how quickly they respond or not to crimes and to problems. He told the Times of Londonhe can see exploring these topics.

The recruiter of the game

We don’t know the name of his character, but South Korean actor Gong Yoo plays the handsome man who recruits desperate debtors into the game. What is his motivation? His journey ? Season 2 could explain why he’s involved and who he is.

New Squid Game Characters

Squid Game has developed many great characters just to kill them in the game. A second season could dig into their stories. Here is a look at some of the characters that could show up.

Ali’s wife

We briefly met Ali’s wife, a young Pakistani mother. What if she came to pick it up, or ended up playing the game herself? Or maybe Ali has a brother who wants revenge?

Oh Il-nam’s sound

Oh Il-nam mentioned his son – could he introduce himself somehow? He’s probably as wealthy as his father, so he might not need to be in the games, but could be behind the scenes to help organize the tournament. Or maybe he wasted everything he earned and now needs to get the money back.

Jang Deok-su’s associates

Gangster Jang Deok-su (Heo Sung-tae) was one of the less likable characters, but he seemed to know and be known to everyone in the criminal world. Maybe some of his associates end up in a new tournament.

Kang Sae-byeok’s family

Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) was a fan favorite – I mention his brother, Cheol, above. Cheol is too young to make the fatal tournament (we hope) unless season two takes place far in the future. But as young as he is, Cheol is rich now – maybe he can bring his mother over from the north, and we can learn more about their family.

The mystery of Han Mi-nyeo

Who knows what to believe about Han Mi-nyeo (Kim Joo-ryoung)? She had a quick bathroom date with Jang Deok-su, but then took him to the Glass Bridge game. She claimed to be a new mother, but never mentioned it again. Her life before the game is a huge void, so just about anyone could come forward to claim a relationship with her. And if they were half as intriguing as her, they’d be a welcome addition.

Scary VIPs

Towards the end of the series, a group of wealthy men are brought in to bet on the matches and watch them live. (We’re trying to sexually assault Jun-ho, which ends badly for the rich man.) They’re hideous people, but it seems possible that they – or a new group of rich people – could appear in a second season. .

What games could be in season 2?

During the first season, players fought through deadly battles of red light, green light; tug of war; and marbles; a Dalgona candy carved into a box without breaking its shape; crossed a glass bridge that had breakable panels; and finally, facing the title squid game. But many other games have been mentioned in the series.

Gi-hun repeatedly wondered if any of the games would be something the female players were better at, as opposed to tug of war or something that favored the men. It would be interesting if a female-centric game showed up in Season 2 and suddenly women had an advantage over male players.

Elastics are mentioned several times. Americans can call it chinese jump rope, and that involves wrapping bungee ropes around the legs of two players so that a third player can jump in and out. Hopscotch is mentioned, although the glass bridge game can be considered a deadly version of hopscotch. Gonggi, who looks a bit like jacks, also appeared. Tag and freeze tag were also games Gi-hun wondered about.

In a article in korean, Hwang said he was considering two more games: Dong, Dong, Dongdaemun (much like London Bridge Is Falling Down from the West, players form a door with their hands and grab a player at the end of the song ), and another called Why Did You Come to My House? (a game similar to Red Rover, where players form a line holding hands and others attempt to cross the line). He may revisit these games for new episodes.

Whatever games you choose, a second season would almost certainly not repeat those from Season 1 – the surprise of learning the new game was a big part of every episode.