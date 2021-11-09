Dia Mirza would have liked to have some of her German father’s possessions: “All his possessions went to my half-brother | Bollywood

Actress Dia Mirza revealed how she wanted to have some of her late father’s possessions in her house and how she came to be satisfied with what she actually had. In a new interview, Dia opened up about her biological father, German artist Frank Handrich, who died when she was nine.

Dia’s mother, Deepa, is a Bengali interior designer. She and Frank separated when Dia was five. Frank then started another family. Deepa also married Ahmed Mirza from Hyderabad, whose surname Dia later took.

+

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Dia explained that she wished she had some of her father’s possessions, but all went to her half-brother. All his property went to my half-brother who was born after he left. A few years ago, my half-brother came to Bombay to visit my mother and I, and I was showing him around the house. He walked into the hallway where I have a lot of pictures, and there’s one of me as a baby with my parents. At that point, all the years of pain and baggage that I carried, about wanting my father’s things, was gone … I realized what I had was even more precious is my memories of him.

Read also : Enter the house of Dia Mirza, a paradise for nature lovers

In 2018, Dia visited Germany to meet the father’s side of the family. She shared photos with them and spent her days tracing her roots. In an interview with Miss Malini, Dia spoke about her father. I was very attached to my father at the age of 4, he was my hero. In Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the shot where I talk about how my dad lied to me in the cab with Jimmy (Shergil), how disappointed I am with this lie, I say he’s my hero. This line came because I’ve always seen my dad as a hero, Dia said in the interview.

Dia is now a mother herself. She welcomed her son Avyaan in May this year. She also got married to Vaibhav Rekhi a few months earlier.