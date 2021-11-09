“Quantum Leap” actor Dean Stockwell dies at 85ExBulletin







toggle legend ALAN GRETH / ASSOCIATE PRESS

ALAN GRETH / ASSOCIATE PRESS Actor Dean Stockwell, best known for his roles in Quantum leap and Blue velvet, is dead. He was 85 years old. According to family spokesman Jay D. Schwartz, he died of natural causes at his home in Hollywood, Calif. On Sunday morning. Born Robert Dean Stockwell, the Oscar nominee had several acting careers. He started out as a child actor. At age 7, he worked alongside Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly in Anchors far away. At the age of 11 he had a starring role in the 1948 anti-war film The boy with green hair. The movie made Stockwell something of a star and he felt ostracized. “Wherever I go I’ve been treated like something different,” Stockwell told WHYY’s Fresh air in 1988. “I didn’t feel marked for anything special. I felt I was being treated like something special back then, and I didn’t like it and wanted to get out of it.” Youtube

After graduating from high school at the age of 16, Stockwell changed his name and left Hollywood. He finally found his way back to acting, especially in Sidney Lumet’s film The long journey of a day into the night from 1962, but spent most of that part of his career in television. At the end of the 60s, he gave up acting again for a few years. On his return, he struggled to find work. Stockwell almost completely changed careers in the 1980s. He got his real estate license in New Mexico and posted an ad for himself in Variety. Instead, it led to a string of memorable film roles in Wim Wenders’ Paris, Texas, David Lynch’s Dune and Blue velvet, by Robert Altman The player and that of Jonathan Demme Married to the crowdthe latter earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Stockwell was perhaps best known for his role as Admiral Al Calavicci in the sci-fi television series Quantum leap, which lasted for five seasons. He would play roles in shows such as The Tony Danza Show, JAG, and the acclaimed 2000s series Battlestar Galactica. After that, he slowed down again this time to focus on his career in the visual arts, working mainly with paper collage. He is survived by his wife, Joy Stockwell, and their two children, Austin Stockwell and Sophie Stockwell.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/09/1053851755/blue-velvet-and-quantum-leap-actor-dean-stockwell-has-died-at-age-85 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos