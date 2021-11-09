Missy Elliott receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star | New





Missy Elliott, songwriter, record producer and four-time Grammy-winning artist, received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Monday, November 8, Elliott was thrilled at the ceremony and thanked several people who have helped make his career in the music industry a success, including his longtime collaborator, award-winning producer. Grammy. Timbaland. Ciara and Lizzo gathered to present Elliott at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ceremony. Its star is right in front of Amoeba Music’s new location on Hollywood Boulevard. Heading to her Instagram page to celebrate, Elliott said not only is she grateful but also humble for the recognition. RELATED: Missy Elliot Explains Aaliyahs Song 4 Introduction Letter We’re here baby! And I know a lot of people say (Missy, it’s time) but it was the right time (Gods Timing) and I’m thankful! It’s a moment I’ll never forget, she captioned part of her post. She continued: I am always overjoyed to see that I have a star among so many other big stars my heart is smiling and I thank all my SuperFriends and all the EMCEES women before me thank you for being the foundation for me Queens I am HUMBLED! RELATED: Missy Elliott paved the way for every brilliant music video this year Born Melissa Arnette Elliott, she helped create a fresh and idiosyncratic sound with Timbaland who left her mark on the music map. She achieved recording industry association platinum status with her first solo album in 1997 Soup after the fly. She is also one of the brains behind the late R&B artist Aaliyah and his hits “One In A Million”, “If Only Your Girl Knew” and “Hot Like Fire”, with SWV ‘s “Can we? ” 702‘s “Where are my daughters?” The child of fate‘s “Confessions”, and Whitney houston‘s “In my business.” Some of his personal heavyweights include Get Ur Freak On, Work It, The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly), One Minute Man, and Gossip Folks. You can watch his induction speech below:

