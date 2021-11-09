Entertainment
Travis Scott concerts have a history of heckling and injury
Scott is far from alone in the entertainment world in the way he energizes crowds, but his style and story has taken on a whole new dimension after the event that claimed many lives at his music festival in Texas.
But the crowd at Astroworld is in keeping with Scott’s mark of rowdy concerts where fans can go wild, said Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief of Rolling Stone.
Scott’s past concerts have resulted in injuries to fans and security officials and two arrests for the rapper. A spectator filed a complaint after saying he was paralyzed during a Scott concert after falling from a balcony. Scott and the other defendants have denied the trial allegations, according to documents filed by the court.
He has been accused of inciting riots at previous concerts
“The performer played a song and then started telling fans to go through the barricades,” the Chicago Emergency Management Office said in a statement to WLS at the time. “Due to the rapid security response, the situation was rectified immediately and no fans were injured. The artist fled the scene and was arrested shortly after.”
A fan has taken legal action against Scott and several other parties after claiming he was partially paralyzed at a Scott concert also in 2017. Kyle Green was “caused to fall from a balcony” during the ‘a Scott concert in New York and was moved by security. guards “without cervical collar, back panel and other safety precautions”, according to legal action brought by Green’s attorneys against Scott, promoter The Bowery Presents LLC, XX Global Inc., David Stromberg of Scott’s Company Cactus Jack and the security agency Strike Force Protective Services.
“He’s even more exasperated that it could have been avoided if Travis had learned his lesson in the past and changed his attitude about making people behave in such reckless ways,” Hershenhorn said.
Scott’s high-octane gigs became his signature
Scott’s reputation as a rager has become his signature, and that’s part of his appeal to fans and spectators looking to let loose.
“You find whatever you’re going to consume for enlightenment … whether it’s your drugs, whether it’s your water, whether it’s your orange juice or your alcohol, do whatever you want, man”, said he declared. said in the 2015 interview.
Scott said he wanted his fans to “do them” and not try to control them.
Astroworld deaths still under investigation
