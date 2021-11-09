Travis Scott concerts have a history of heckling and injury





Images of the day of his performance showed a crowd of fans making their way through a VIP entrance, destroying it in the process. The massive crowd that formed before his show reached around 50,000 people.

“I wanna see rages, man,” Scott said at one point during his Astroworld set, according to Reuters . “Who wants to rage? “

Scott is far from alone in the entertainment world in the way he energizes crowds, but his style and story has taken on a whole new dimension after the event that claimed many lives at his music festival in Texas.

At least eight people were killed and 300 were injured during Scott’s set in Houston last week as the crowd of around 50,000 marched towards the stage. Onlookers were crowded and trampled in the chaos, and witnesses described lack of air or CPR to victims who had fallen unconscious.

Scott, real name Jacques Webster, said in a video statement that he was “honestly just devastated” and briefly stopped the show when he noticed that a member of the audience needed help and again when he saw an ambulance. He resumed the show after those breaks and continued to perform for another 30 minutes after authorities declared an event causing mass casualties at the festival. But the crowd at Astroworld is in keeping with Scott’s mark of rowdy concerts where fans can go wild, said Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief of Rolling Stone. “The warning signs of this go back a long way, unfortunately,” Shachtman said in an interview with CNN’s John Berman. Scott’s past concerts have resulted in injuries to fans and security officials and two arrests for the rapper. A spectator filed a complaint after saying he was paralyzed during a Scott concert after falling from a balcony. Scott and the other defendants have denied the trial allegations, according to documents filed by the court. He has been accused of inciting riots at previous concerts Scott has been arrested at least twice for incidents during his concerts. The premiere took place during a performance of Lollapalooza in 2015, when police said Scott told attendees to go through security barricades, according to WLS affiliated with CNN “The performer played a song and then started telling fans to go through the barricades,” the Chicago Emergency Management Office said in a statement to WLS at the time. “Due to the rapid security response, the situation was rectified immediately and no fans were injured. The artist fled the scene and was arrested shortly after.” Scott then pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of reckless driving and was sentenced to one year of judicial supervision, the Chicago Tribune reported. His second concert-related arrest came in 2017 after a performance in Rogers, Arkansas, where he was charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the well-being of a minor. Police said Scott “encouraged people to rush onto the stage and bypass safety protocols,” which resulted in injuries. Two of the charges were dismissed in 2018, but Scott pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and paid more than $ 6,800 to two people who said they were injured on his show, the Northwestern Arkansas Democrats’ Gazette reported. A fan has taken legal action against Scott and several other parties after claiming he was partially paralyzed at a Scott concert also in 2017. Kyle Green was “caused to fall from a balcony” during the ‘a Scott concert in New York and was moved by security. guards “without cervical collar, back panel and other safety precautions”, according to legal action brought by Green’s attorneys against Scott, promoter The Bowery Presents LLC, XX Global Inc., David Stromberg of Scott’s Company Cactus Jack and the security agency Strike Force Protective Services. In a declaration Green’s attorney Howard Hershenhorn said Green was “devastated and heartbroken” for the families of the Astroworld victims. “He’s even more exasperated that it could have been avoided if Travis had learned his lesson in the past and changed his attitude about making people behave in such reckless ways,” Hershenhorn said. “Travis has to learn from what just happened”, Hersehnhorn told CNN’s Don Lemon On Monday. “And the truth is, and what’s so difficult for Kyle in this circumstance and quite frankly for me as a lawyer… is that he should have learned by now.” Scott’s high-octane gigs became his signature Violent mosh pits and chaotic crowds were the first features of the ’80s punk scene, when fans, usually men, struggled and clashed with heavy metal and hardcore grunge, the result of fans experiencing “euphoria. shared and a sense of emotional closeness “, UK psychologist Matt Jarvis told British style magazine The Face . This same atmosphere has since been cultivated by rap stars like Scott and his contemporaries, including Tyler, the Creator and Playboi Carti. Scott’s reputation as a rager has become his signature, and that’s part of his appeal to fans and spectators looking to let loose. In a GQ maintenance Posted in 2015 on “How to Rage,” Scott said he wanted his concerts to look like high-energy wrestling matches. He often encourages the crowd to match their energy level on stage, which often results in jumping, dancing or forming mosh pits in front of the stage. “You find whatever you’re going to consume for enlightenment … whether it’s your drugs, whether it’s your water, whether it’s your orange juice or your alcohol, do whatever you want, man”, said he declared. said in the 2015 interview. That year, three people who were waiting to enter the festival were taken to hospital after being trampled on before the festival even started, according to the CNN affiliate. He also shared pictures of fans knocking down barricades and storming the entrance to Astroworld Festival 2019. The video he shared also included clips of fans violently mocking and what appears to be a security official carrying a body on their feet. shoulders.That year, three people who were waiting to enter the festival were taken to hospital after being trampled on before the festival even started, according to the CNN affiliate. KTRK reported at the time. Scott said he wanted his fans to “do them” and not try to control them. “Sometimes kids are so passionate it comes from them,” he said in a GQ interview 2017 . “I’m always just amazed at the things that happen in the shows.” Astroworld deaths still under investigation The Houston Police Department’s investigation into what went wrong at Astroworld could take weeks, if not longer, said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. A civil lawsuit has already been filed against Scott, entertainment company Live Nation and promoter Scoremore. Those killed are between 14 and 27 years old, while three people remain hospitalized – two of them in critical condition – on Tuesday morning. Scott said in his video statement that he was working closely with Houston authorities and other investigating officials to determine what was wrong. He also pledged to pay for the funerals of the eight victims and offer refunds to all Astroworld ticket holders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/09/entertainment/travis-scott-injuries-violence-concerts-cec/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos