Pooja Hegde: Today, watching movies in the cinema is a privilege | Bollywood





Actress Pooja Hegde is happy that in the midst of a scenario where everything was uncertain because of Covid and people were just starting to express interest in going to the movies, her film made a successful theatrical release. The most eligible bachelor, starring its opposite Akhil Akkineni, also managed to raise a decent amount at the box office. She says it was their first victory. Having said that, it’s the producers’ baby, it’s their money. Bravo to the producers for their confidence. They had their own streaming platform, it’s so easy to give in and release the movie on OTT. But they had faith in the movie. Releasing a movie in theaters today is very different. It’s great that they hang on to it. It brought people back to watching a movie in theaters, reckons the 31-year-old. Does she feel that releasing a movie in theaters has become almost a privilege, which not everyone can opt for given the uncertainty? She does not agree. Explaining why, she continues, I don’t know if that’s it. I think this is an option. You have to know what will bring people to the theater. If you think it’s better to take an OTT deal, it’s your choice. As artists, we have different things that make us happy. We have different objectives from those of the producers. I think the range of OTTs is great, but there are some movies you need to watch on the big screen, it’s just the energy in the room. Watching a movie is like a proper outing, which Hegde says makes it so much bigger than watching something at home. You watch the movie and you immerse yourself in this world, and you laugh a little while forgetting everything. It’s something the theater can do. I don’t know if it’s a privilege, but I think watching movies there is a privilege, the actor says. Hegde is currently at a professional level, with films such as Circus with Ranveer Singh, Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Bhaijaan with Salman Khan and more aligned. She feels good in the current phase. Industry led me to the right place, I picked the right scripts. I never really thought the movie was going to do so well. Somehow it all paid off, she finished.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/pooja-hegde-watching-films-in-a-theatre-today-is-a-privilege-101636457166851.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos