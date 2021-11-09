Veteran Egyptian actor Ahmed Khalil dies at age 80 from Covid-19





Veteran Egyptian actor Ahmed Khalil died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after catching Covid-19, according to a statement from the Egyptian Actors’ Union. Union president Ashraf Zaki also said that a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at a mosque in Cairo’s Sheikh Zayed neighborhood. The actor tested positive for Covid-19 late last week, before being transferred to hospital this weekend after his condition worsened significantly. Many friends of the late actors offered their sincere condolences on social media after the news of his death. “Today we lost an important character. He was one of the purest people I have ever met and he really touched my heart,” Egyptian actress Youssra wrote on Twitter. “He was one of the princes of Egyptian cinema. He was always kind and had a very calm nature. May God rest his soul. My deepest condolences go to his loved ones and to the artistic arena in the region. veteran Egyptian actor Nabil wrote. Al-Halafawy on Twitter. Who was Ahmed Khalil? Born in 1941 in the province of Daqahliyah in the Nile Delta, Khalil graduated from the country’s High Cinema Institute and landed his first roles in the late 1970s. Although he’s starred in some well-received movies over the years, most of his acting has taken place on the small screen, where he really shines. Khalil was also praised for some of his early theatrical works through which he met his first wife, Egyptian actress Soheir El-Bably. Khalil’s second marriage was to a German woman he met while on vacation in Egypt. The actor has often described his second wife, who has remained out of the spotlight, as the love of his life and their marriage was of great interest to his fans due to his wife’s foreign nationality. With roles in successful series such as The garden city of Hawanem, Hadith Al–Sabah wal masaa and Séket El Helaly, Khalil consolidated his position as a truly formidable talent, able to constrain millions of people with his performances, which were also of a very varied nature. Her film roles, however, were more sparse and did not leave the same mark on viewers as her television roles. He is survived by his wife and their daughter Heidi. Updated: November 9, 2021, 12:47

