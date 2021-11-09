Home Alone director reviews new movie and Hollywood remakes





Original Alone at home director Chris Columbus has criticized the upcoming reboot, as well as Hollywood remakes in general. The latest entry in the Christmas franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone, is set to hit Disney + later this week – although it looks like one person who won’t watch is Columbus. The director, who also directed the first two Harry potter movies, recently sat with ReelBlend, where he wondered what “the point” was, as well as the broader lack of originality in Hollywood at the moment. Jesse GrantGetty Images Related: Alone at home‘s Macaulay Culkin responds to rumors he’s in new movie “In this version of Hollywood that we live in, everyone is doing everything and restarting everything,” he said. “I mean, there is a Alone at home restart coming. What’s the point? The film exists, let’s just live with the film that existed. “There is no point in redoing The Wizard of Oz, there is no point in remaking classic movies. Do something original, because we need more original material. So no. No point. “ Philippe BosseDisney This isn’t the first time Columbus has spoken out against the reboot, recounting Initiated last year: “I firmly believe that we do not remake films which have had the longevity of Alone at home. “You’re not going to create lightning in a bottle anymore. It just won’t happen. So why do it? It’s like making a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film – a live-action version of that. What is it for? It is done. “ Home Sweet Home Alone is expected to star Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Pete Holmes and Kenan Thompson, while Devin Ratray will return as Buzz McCallister from the original films. Home Sweet Home Alone will begin streaming on Disney + on November 12. Sign up for Disney + Disney +

