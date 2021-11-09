Entertainment
Rust shooting sparks debate over gun use on film sets
Ever since actor Alec Baldwin killed the cinematographer for the film Rust last month with a gun that he was wrongly told did not contain live ammunition, the debate over the use of guns on film sets intensified.
Dwayne Johnson, the action star whose production company has made gun-filled movies like the Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shaw spin-off said Variety last week that the company would no longer use real weapons on the set. Dozens of cinematographers have pledged not to work on projects using working firearms. And a California state legislator is drafting a law that would ban operational firearms from assemblies.
Mr Baldwin, who was a producer of Rust as well as its star, weighed in this week with his own suggestion: that productions should hire police officers to monitor security. Mr Baldwin posted on his Twitter Monday and Instagram Accounts: Every film / television set that uses firearms, fake or not, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor gun safety.
But many in the film industry see the tragedy more as an issue of failure to adhere to existing gun safety protocols than a requirement for new, more stringent protocols, and it’s unclear whether any of the changes proposals will have the momentum to come to fruition.
Rust’s shooting took place on October 21, after an old-fashioned revolver was placed in Mr Baldwin’s hand and declared cold, meaning it should not have contained any actual bullets. But it does: As Mr Baldwin was practicing firing the pistol for a scene, he fired a real bullet, law enforcement officials said, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins , and injuring its director, Joel Souza. There should have been no actual bullet on the set, according to court documents, and law enforcement is investigating how the weapon was loaded with a fatal bullet.
The backlash for Mr Baldwin’s proposal to ask police officers to monitor gun safety on set included comments from industry veterans like David Simon, the creator of The Wire, who tweeted that the average cop is no more of a gun safety totem than a trained gunsmith.
Then there are those call to ban the use of functional rifles supposed to be loaded only with mannequins or blanks on the sets. They say technology has advanced to the point where special effects can be used to create the illusion of compelling gunshots. After filming in New Mexico, Craig Zobel, the director of the HBO thriller Mare of Easttown, Noted that all of the shots on this show were digital. But some studio executives say there are times when the visuals aren’t enough and some actors struggle to make fake guns that can’t even fire blank look convincing.
Calls for systematic change are complicated by the fact that it is still unclear exactly why the tragedy occurred.
Some team members have raised concerns about the level of experience of film gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, whose lawyers have defended her training and commitment to safety and criticized the production. . And the film’s first assistant director, Dave Halls, told a detective investigating the case that he should have checked the gun more thoroughly before Mr Baldwin handled it, according to an affidavit. (His lawyer later said in a TV interview that checking the gun was not his job.) But the central question, how a live bullet got into the gun in the first place, remains a mystery.
Despite remaining questions, the deadly shooting sparked calls for change inside and outside the film and television industry.
What happened on the set of Rust
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said days after the shooting that if the industry does not come up with very specific safeguards, they should expect us to do so.
Stephen Lighthill, president of the American Society of Cinematographers and one of the principal signatories of the statement first reported by Variety pledging to avoid operational guns on sets, said there had been no full-scale conversation about what the industry standard should be before the Rust shooting. Cinematographers including Bill Pope of Matrix and Mandy Walker of Mulan signed the pledge. The statement was posted with a hashtag: #BanBlanks, calling for an end to the use of blank cartridges, which contain gunpowder and paper batting or wax.
Another signer, Reed Morano, a cinematographer who directed episodes of The Handmaids Tale, wrote in a Instagram post that she had already been hit by white at close range while using a camera and wished she had thought more of a large-scale change at that point.
How many more deaths do we have to mourn to prove this needs to change? Ms Morano wrote.
In California, a Democratic state senator who represents Silicon Valley, Dave Cortese, drafted legislation that would ban operational firearms from sets, which he said would also ban whites. Mr Cortese said in an interview that the current system of safety protocols regarding the handling of firearms on the sets of guidelines outlined by unions and production companies was not sufficient to ensure enforcement and enforcement. responsibility.
Right now what is missing are the consequences, he said. Life and death are not an acceptable consequence of an error or omission.
Another legislative approach that is being considered, Mr Cortese said, is a restriction on certain types of whites. But his preference is for an outright ban on operational and blank firearms, which he believes he can replace with special effects.
Some say, why get rid of it? Mr Cortese said. Why have them? What is the point in this day and age?
He said he had scheduled a meeting this week with members of the local union that represents gunsmiths, and that a bill would likely be considered in February.
Those in the film industry who warn of such rapid and massive changes in the industry say security protocols are generally clear and generally followed closely.
Michael Sabo, who was the propmaster on The Wire and oversaw the use of operational firearms on set, said he believed non-functioning weapons would be fake for viewers. Instead of a ban, he favors tighter restrictions on who can handle them.
You can have some of the best actors in the world, but if they pull the trigger and nothing happens, it’s not real, he said. This is my biggest problem when they say we should ban guns on sets.
Brooks Barnes contributed reporting.
