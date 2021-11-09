Rust shooting sparks debate over gun use on film sets

Rust’s shooting took place on October 21, after an old-fashioned revolver was placed in Mr Baldwin’s hand and declared cold, meaning it should not have contained any actual bullets. But it does: As Mr Baldwin was practicing firing the pistol for a scene, he fired a real bullet, law enforcement officials said, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins , and injuring its director, Joel Souza. There should have been no actual bullet on the set, according to court documents, and law enforcement is investigating how the weapon was loaded with a fatal bullet.

The backlash for Mr Baldwin’s proposal to ask police officers to monitor gun safety on set included comments from industry veterans like David Simon, the creator of The Wire, who tweeted that the average cop is no more of a gun safety totem than a trained gunsmith.

Then there are those call to ban the use of functional rifles supposed to be loaded only with mannequins or blanks on the sets. They say technology has advanced to the point where special effects can be used to create the illusion of compelling gunshots. After filming in New Mexico, Craig Zobel, the director of the HBO thriller Mare of Easttown, Noted that all of the shots on this show were digital. But some studio executives say there are times when the visuals aren’t enough and some actors struggle to make fake guns that can’t even fire blank look convincing.

Calls for systematic change are complicated by the fact that it is still unclear exactly why the tragedy occurred.

Some team members have raised concerns about the level of experience of film gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, whose lawyers have defended her training and commitment to safety and criticized the production. . And the film’s first assistant director, Dave Halls, told a detective investigating the case that he should have checked the gun more thoroughly before Mr Baldwin handled it, according to an affidavit. (His lawyer later said in a TV interview that checking the gun was not his job.) But the central question, how a live bullet got into the gun in the first place, remains a mystery.