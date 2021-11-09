Daily Racing Form and DRF Bets launch DRF Cash Grab





DRF Cash Grab is a sports prediction game that distributes real money prizes to winners every day and offers users the chance to win big jackpot wins. DRF Cash Grab is free to download from the App Store and the Google Play Store.

After the launch of DRF Sports in September, DRF Cash Grab represents the last phase of DRF’s ambitious plans to evolve and meet growing customer demand for sports betting. Later this year, DRF plans to introduce state-by-state online and mobile sports betting. “The launch of DRF Cash Grab is another key part of our ambitious rollout to deliver a world-class digital sports betting product to sports fans across the United States,” said Itay fisher, CEO of Sports Information Group. “Following the recent launch of DRF Sports, which has expanded our premier data offering for horse racing and sports enthusiasts, DRF Cash Grab is another exciting milestone that showcases the unique sports and betting content that we offer alongside a best-in-class sportsbook. This app and our pipeline of innovative offers will position us to take bets in all states and grow our presence nationwide. “ “DRF Cash Grab is another important development for Affinity Interactive’s ever-evolving platform,” said James Zenni, President of Affinity Interactive. “As we continue to expand our sports betting offerings, DRF Cash Grab responds to the demand of loyal sports enthusiasts for fun and engaging mobile content. We remain fully focused on positioning our platform as a must-see destination for an incredible sports betting experience. “ DRF is part of Sports Information Group, a New York-based global omnichannel B2B and B2C company in sports, technology, digital, media and betting, which recently merged with Affinity Gaming to create Affinity Interactive, a leader in the gaming industry with best-in-class technology. and exclusive sports data and information available to nearly one million customers in the United States alone. About the Daily Race Form Daily Racing Form is America’s Turf Authority since 1894 for horse racing and sports enthusiasts across North America. DRF.com provides players with the most extensive data coverage on horse racing, interactive past performances, exclusive handicap and analysis tools, expert picks and access to DRF betting. About DRF bets DRF Bets, one of America’s fastest growing online and mobile betting platforms, is the only top-notch betting solution fully integrated with proprietary data, analysis and expert choices. DRF Bets offers a fully mobile optimized solution for modern horse players with innovative tools, one-click access to past data and performance, and live HD video. Online sports betting is coming soon. About DRF Sports DRF Sports provides fans with exclusive and up-to-date sports betting statistics, information and analysis on all major sports and leagues in the United States, including the National Football League (“NFL”), the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and college. football and basketball. With a localized approach to content, DRF Sports is positioned to become every state’s preferred source of betting information across all sports and leagues. About DRF in Spanish Created in 2020, DRF en Espaol is a one-stop-shop for sports analysis and commentary in Spanish. The platform offers Spanish-language content, including daily newsletters, editorial coverage, live broadcasts and videos, in addition to its Spanish disability products, La Guia and La Referencia. Active on several social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, DRF en Espaol already has more than 100,000 fans from all over the world, including the United States, Caribbean, Central and South America. For more information, please visit www.drf.com/espanol or follow on Twitter @DRFenEspanol and Instagram @drfenespanol. About the Sports Information Group Sports Information Group, LLC is a New York-based global omnichannel information, games, technology, media and digital information company dedicated to delivering premium quality content based on data and in-depth information to the horse racing industry. The company’s flagship brand, Daily Racing Form is America’s Turf Authority since 1894 for horse racing, breeding and sports enthusiasts and professionals across North America. Launched in 1894, Daily Racing Form is the only data provider in the United States dedicated solely to single sport coverage. Its companion site, www.DRF.com is the busiest horse racing destination, providing players with the most extensive horse racing data coverage, interactive past performances, exclusive handicap tools and access to DRF Bets, one of the platforms of The fastest growing online and mobile betting in the United States. Additionally, Daily Racing Form provides DRF Harness Eye, the data provider for standard race racing since 1964, offering news, handicap products and online betting features specifically for harness players. In 2012, Daily Racing Form introduced DRF Breeding, a company dedicated to serving the breeding industry, bringing extensive information and tools to horse players and breeding enthusiasts. DRF also offers DRF Sports, a range of statistics and sports content for sports betting enthusiasts. DRF Sports will be relaunched with extended new features ahead of the 2021 NFL schedule. For more information, please visit www.DRF.com ,https://bets.drf.com/ and www.drf.com/sports About Affinity Interactive Affinity Interactive is an omnichannel gaming industry leader formed by the merger of Affinity Gaming, a diverse national operator of casino games, and Sports Information Group, LLC, a New York-based global B2B and B2C omnichannel sport, the technology, digital, media and business betting. Affinity Interactive offers regional gaming and horse betting offerings, and will soon launch social gaming, iGaming and sports betting, reaching one million customers in the United States alone. With leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa, and its cutting-edge technology, digital and multimedia platforms, and online betting presence, the company is well positioned to capitalize on the continued betting momentum. sports and online gaming globally. For more information, please visit www.affinityinteractive.com . Contact Media

Jonathan keehner / Kate thompson

Joel frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449 SOURCE Sports News Group, LLC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daily-racing-form-and-drf-bets-launch-drf-cash-grab-301419324.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos