



Dean Stockwell, an accomplished stage and screen actor best known for his role in cult TV series Quantum leap, is dead. He was 85 years old. Born Robert Dean Stockwell in North Hollywood in 1936, it almost feels like he was meant to play his father, Harry, voiced Prince Charming in Disney’s White as snow, while his mother and younger brother were also actors. Stockwell’s parents took him on stage at the age of seven, and he made his Broadway debut in 1943 with The journey of the innocent. This led to a film contract at MGM, where he made his theatrical debut in The Valley of Decision. His contract led to 17 films over the next seven years, including Anchors weigh, The boy with green hair and The secret garden. Yet a hallmark of Stockwell’s career was his frequent desire to leave her at the age of 16, with 20 films already under his belt, he left Hollywood and traveled America for five years, working small jobs. He returned to the show in 1957, heading a Broadway production of Compulsion, reprising the role for the film version, which won him an interpretation award at Cannes, and then again for his performance in The long journey of a day into the night. Yet even with his success, he decided to give up acting again, spending time as a hippie hanging out with Dennis Hopper. Still, Hollywood drew him in in the early 1970s, and he did a few shows and movies before leaving and then returning, adding the director to his resume for Human highway, in which he also starred alongside Hopper. Even then, he didn’t stay, once again abandoning the business to sell real estate in New Mexico. And – again – he returned, for supporting roles in a wide variety of films before meeting David Lynch and ending up in the 1984 adaptation of Dune then Blue velvet alongside his old friend Hopper. Jonathan Demme’s comedy in 1988 Married to the crowd earned her an Academy Award nomination for Support. Following the appointment, Stockwell took on the role that would make him cult among the wider audiences, playing Admiral Al Calavicci, Scott Bakula’s best friend and colleague of the time traveler in Quantum leap. He returned to science fiction circles for the Battlestar Galactica remake aired between 2006 and 2009. With over 200 roles on his resume, Stockwell finally retired from acting in 2015, focusing on his art and the convention circuit. “Dean was a sweet, gracious and one of a kind man, a class act,” says his former manager Lesa Kirk. “Dean will be truly missed.

