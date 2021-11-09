Cecily Strong’s clown abortion SNL skit is sharp, artful, and unforgettable

There is an idea, particularly popular with some comedians, that the very purpose of comedy is to say the unspeakable, to push boundaries and envelopes by articulating uncomfortable truths. Dave Chappelle recently played him in his controversial Netflix comedy special The closest, his sixth for the streaming giant in which he (once again) tackles the question of how to treat trans people and concludes (again) that the answer is not too careful.

Saying the unspeakable is often the middle of male comics like Joe Rogan (whose 2016 Netflix special was called Triggered) or Bill Burr (whose last special was called Paper Tiger).

For the most part, the titan of comedy Saturday Night Live sidestepped that trend, sticking to its long-standing habit of making simple comedic knockoffs and letting the absurd real-life politics speak for itself in the guise of parody until this past weekend.

Recent actor Cecily Strongs clown abortion The weekend update skit, in which she plays a Goober the Clown, a red-nosed animal maker wearing pressurized balloons to discuss her own abortion thanks to the Texas debuff Prohibition of abortions after six weeks, may well become one of the harshest political critics in recent memory.

As it becomes clear over the course of the game, this could well be Strong’s own personal anecdote, and since it’s tied between clown gags, it’s a reminder that there is are some things that are not said in American life, but they might not be the things we hear the usual suspects screaming.

Throughout the sketch, Strong tries unsuccessfully to clown, his spinning bow tie tilts vertically, his attempt to make a balloon animal fails, his clown horn refuses to honk. This runs alongside his visible unrest at being a clown who must continually discuss abortion due to increasingly restrictive abortion laws in the country.

The effect is twofold: As she progresses through the skit, the words clown abortion become more and more baffling and absurd, arguably underscoring the absurdity of extreme anti-abortion rhetoric. Clown vanity itself is becoming more and more fragile and difficult to maintain. When she realizes her horn isn’t working, after riffing for a few seconds, she apparently improvised, I’m not a clown, before continuing. The confession, thrown aside, lands like a small explosion, a sobering up of tension.

Telling her story between two funny clown gags, Strong discusses the unnecessary gravity that attaches to the whole subject matter, as well as the shame and stigmatizing effect it has on women. She points out that one in three clowns will have an abortion in their lifetime, but you don’t know because most won’t even tell other clowns.

When they can despite the barriers in place, there is a real kind of relief and fellowship, and the account of their experience seems to be cathartic. The tone of the entire skit turns into a sweet reminder that the abortion debate impacts real people, human beings whose voices and stories are rarely heard as the war for their bodies rages around. ‘them.

On one level, Strongs skit plays directly into the hands of those who believe modern comedy has lost its edge that awakened culture has changed comedy in humorless political conferences. But on another level, Strong arguably shows that comedy can not only stand up to political conferences, but can be bolstered by them if done right. There is something about the expression clown abortion that inevitably evokes laughter.

If anything, the contrast between Clown Strongs antics and the topic she’s discussing, along with her clear emotional investment in the narrative (and perhaps even some degree of personal discomfort), becomes a way to emphasize how serious the stakes are for people who do not have access to safe abortions.

Strongs’ latest joke, the last thing everyone wants is a bunch of dead clowns in a dark alley! is barbed wire and hilarious. The whole segment, from the way Strong struggles with his props to the jokes themselves, hits an uncomfortably hoarse note with a laugh, but the more we laugh the more uncomfortable we are, which makes it clear just how much the topic under discussion is raw.

The sketch illustrates, in an unforgettable way, that we are sometimes pushed to treat abortion as a tragedy, a mark of permanent shame, or both, in order to be able to even talk about it. In an environment where a subject is so stigmatized that it becomes impossible to have a reasoned debate around it, the addition of clown glasses and a bow tie with tendrils helps to underline how much the debate is. become ridiculous while making us laugh in spite of ourselves.

The sketch also serves as a response to the philosophy of the Chappelle comedy. He and many other comedians have passionately argued that the targets of the joke must learn to laugh at themselves even when the joke is cruel and dehumanizing. But Strong frames the whole sketch around the concept of empathy and kindness, using something she regrets, abortion doctor Goobers told her.

This is her favorite joke, she tells us with a warm zinger how relatively early she was in her pregnancy (did you get pregnant on the way? Asked the doctor.) It’s not funny humor ha ha, she clarifies, but funny, you are not a horrible person and your life is not some kind of the best joke.

The best kind indeed. There is nothing dehumanizing about Strongs’ performance, even though she does so in a clown costume. It is not funny ha ha of humor, but a humor that highlights the vulnerability and humanity of the actress and her audience. This is something unsaid that we could bear to say more often.