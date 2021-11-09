A look at its ultra glamorous uploads





Avneet Kaur , a popular TV actress and Instagram sensation, has made headlines for her upcoming Bollywood debut. The diva is ready to star in Tiku marries Sheru contrary Nawazuddin siddiqui . The first on-screen looks of the main stars were shared by the producer Kangana Ranaut on his Instagram account. The young actress will play the role of Tasleem Khan alias Tiku on the screen. Avneet, who started her career at the age of 10 with the dance show Dance India Dance Little Masters, has managed to find its way into the Hindi film industry. She then embarked on the acting profession and made her television debut with Meri Maa. She has since appeared in several other successful daily soap operas. Interestingly, Avneet started his Bollywood career as a child artist with the film. Mardaani. She also starred in cameo roles in the movies. Qarib Qarib Singlle and Mardaani 2. Tiku marries Sheru will mark the first leading role of the diva. Avneet, which is a household name, has a massive social media presence. The 20-year-old has managed to establish herself well online. By looking at her social media posts, you can tell that she is a stylish diva. The style of the actress is both glamorous and chic. On that note, take a look at some of her ultra-glamorous and daring photos. The bold look of Avneet Kaur The diva looked absolutely lovely in a tight white dress. Avneet’s glamorous avatar She upped the glam quotient in a maroon mini dress paired with bold red lips. Avneet Kaur is an absolute wonder She looked exceptional wearing a purple crop top with white faux fur pants. The ultra-chic look of Avneet Avneet looked as glamorous as ever in a glittering gold high neck dress. Avneet Kaur’s sexy avatar The TV diva flaunted her enviable figure in a beige dress with a plunging neckline. Avneet in black outfit She looked bewitching in a black off-the-shoulder slit dress. She completed her look with a pair of black heels. Avneet Kaur in checkered outfit The stunner turned the heat on in an off-the-shoulder plaid dress that featured a cutout near the neck. Avneet in tight dress The 20-year-old slipped into a tie-dye figure-hugging number that accentuated her curves perfectly. A pair of black heels and a handbag completed the look. Ethnic look Avneet Kaur Avneet redefined elegance with a yellow peplum top, matching skirt and dupatta. A pair of jhumkas and bold red lips completed the look.

