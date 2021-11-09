Celebrate Disney + with ‘Shang-Chi’ and more

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed editors. The purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s (almost) the holiday season, and celebrations are in order. Disney + is home to content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars and has been climbing the ranks of streaming services since its debut in 2019. Now, two years after taking to the scene, the platform is unveiling its very first Disney + Dayas has a way of thanking fans and celebrating the properties that have made it thrive.

Disney + Day 2021 will take place on Friday 12 November, and will feature new arrivals to the Disney + streaming catalog, fantastic deals and discounts on membership and associated media like toys and books, and several surprises throughout the day. We’ve rounded up the best deals on offer, along with all the new movies, series and shorts to come. Disney +for the Disney + day.

What is Disney + Day?

Disney Day + is a day dedicated to celebrating the properties that have catapulted the streaming platform to the fore, from The Mandalorian To WandaVision To Luca. The day will feature new releases from all Disney + brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star in international markets, as well as behind-the-scenes videos and clips.

As part of the festivities, newcomers and old subscribers can sign up for Disney + for $ 1.99 for their first month of service until Sunday November 14. There will also be new advantages on the platform, such as the launch of IMAX Enhanced to titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means you can watch your favorites at home in IMAX’s extended aspect ratio, bringing a taste of the cinema to your home.

It’s likely that various updates and promotions will drop as the day progresses, so fans are recommended to follow Disney + Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (@DisneyPlus) on Friday for a first look at upcoming Disney + movies and series.

What is previewing on Disney + for Disney + Day?

At November 12, 2021, Disney + will receive a massive influx of new movies and series. Notable releases include the arrival of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, fresh out of its theatrical success, and the return of Jungle cruise, which was a Premier Access version that has since been taken over from the platform. You can also watch the next episode of the Home Alone franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone with Archie Yates, Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper, Aisling Bea and more. Intertwined, an Argentinian children’s show featuring the story of a young woman who travels through time, will also make its Disney + debut on Disney + Day.

Check out the full list of releases below, and keep an eye out for the mysterious Marvel Studios 2021 Disney + Day Special.

What are other Disney offers for Disney + Day?

We have already mentioned that you can get a month of Disney + for $ 1.99 as part of the Disney + Day celebrations, but there are other deals to be found. If you are a Disney theme park fan with a Disney + account, you are encouraged to visit the theme areas at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before opening and enter before other guests are allowed to enter. What’s more, ShopDisney will offer free shipping November 12-14 and launch new products (mostly clothing) featuring Raya and the last dragon, Luca, Star Wars: The Wrong Lot and more.

Disney’s publishing arm, Disney Publishing Worldwide, will also participate in the festivities by offering some e-books, including installments from the “Loki” and “The Mandalorian” series, for $ 0.99. You can also access news digital collectibles de Veve with “Golden Moments” of stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and The Simpsons.

If you are a fan of Funko Pop !, you can get exclusive Disney + Funko 10% off toys, merchandise, and clothing Nov 12-14 if you use code DISNEYPLUSDAY at checkout. Likewise, WizKids is offering 5% off Disney products from November 8 to 14 with the use of the code DISNEYPLUSDAY.

You can check this list of participants to see if your local AMC theater is participating in surprise daily screenings of Disney + fan favorite movies. Tickets for the surprise screenings are $ 5, and you can get tickets for one of the following options: Pixar Fan-Favorites, Walt Disney Animation Studios Fan-Favorites, Disney Fan-Favorites, and Star Wars Fan-Favorites.

