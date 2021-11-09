





Bollywood day at the Padma Awards: KJo, Kangana, Adnan, Ekta share their joy



New Delhi: Bollywood was well represented at the scintillating Padma Awards for 2020 and 2021 at Rashtrapati BhaVan here on Monday. The lucky four who received their Padma Shri medals from President Ram Nath Kovind immediately took to social media to express their joy and gratitude. Producer-director Karan Johar posted a few tweets, which also included a video of him receiving the award. He tweeted: “Today was surreal! I am honored and touched that I have been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Prize. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our Honorable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. “ Her second tweet read, “This is a day to remember for me, my mom, my kids and my business, and it will be forever etched in my memory. Thank you very much for all your wishes and the abundance of love! @rashtrapatibhvn # PadmaAwards2020. “ Singer-songwriter Adnan Sami, who renounced his Pakistani nationality and became an Indian national on January 1, 2016, wrote: “The greatest honor! I am grateful to the Government of India for this prestigious Padma Shri Award. I am forever indebted to my beautiful Indian people who loved me unconditionally and were an integral part of my journey which brought me here! Love you all. I Hind! Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared the photo of her with President Kovind. In caption, she wrote: “A long time ago when I started my career… One question bothered me… I asked myself some want money, some want fans… some are looking for fame and some just want attention. What do I want? Deep down, I always knew when I was a little girl that I wanted to gain respect and it’s my treasure Thank you India for this gift. Successful producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video from the ceremony with the caption: “This is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride.” She said she wanted to “dedicate this badge of honor to my pillars of strength” – her parents, her brother Tusshar and her son Ravie. “They believed in me with all their hearts and it is thanks to them that I am who I am! Ekta continued. “I would like to thank my family, my friends, my team at Balaji Téléfilms and, above all, the public, for believing in me and for supporting me. She added, “I always hope to push the boundaries, challenge the norms, give talent a platform they truly deserve, instill pride and give back to the country that fueled my ambition and dreams. JAI HIND. Legendary SP playback singer Balasubramaniam, 2021 Padma Shri recipient, has been posthumously honored. Like that: As Loading…

