



San Francisco royalty, the Getty family, took back their hometown last weekend for a grand wedding which Governor Gavin Newsom was said to have attended during his utterly oddly prolonged public absence.

Covered in detail by Vogue, the luxury affair celebrated the nuptials of Ivy Getty, the great-granddaughter of oil mogul J. Paul Getty., and photographer Tobias Alexander Engel.

Here’s a recap of the strangest things that have happened, from IVs to famous bridesmaids. J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press A first officiant House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a girl from San Francisco, officiated the wedding. The case took place at San Francisco City Hall, decorated for the occasion with pink and teal Persian rugs. Even the massive rotunda was carpeted. According to Vogue, attendees were asked to put on their masks before Pelosi’s appearance. Peter Morrison / Associated press A famous bridesmaid Anya-Taylor Joy, who soared to superstar rank as the protagonist of “Queen’s Gambit,” is said to have served as Ivy Getty’s bridesmaid. She apparently led the wedding party in an altar dance from “Miracles Can Happen” (that song from “Princess Diaries”, which also takes place in San Francisco), sung by Myra. Jeff Chiu / Associated press Famous politicians present San Francisco Mayor London Breed and California Governor Gavin Newsom are said to have attended the nuptials. You can read more about Newsom’s appearance at the wedding during an extended absence from the public here. A dog wearing a ring Ivy Getty’s Chihuahua rescue, Blue, served as the ring bearer. He was apparently called out by none other than Pelosi.

IV drops at the log cabin After a late-night “mod party” on Friday, per Vogue, the wedding party kicked off Saturday morning with a picnic at the Log Cabin on the Presidio. “Intravenous infusions were available to anyone who needed help recovering from the night before,” Vogue reports. Horst P. Horst / Conde Nast via Getty Images An unusual theme The wedding was themed in honor of Ivy Getty’s grandmother, philanthropist and interior designer Ann Getty, who died in 2020. “The theme of my whole wedding is home and my grandma,” Ivy Getty told Vogue. Various artwork from the house of Ann Getty was incorporated into the invitations, and Ivy Getty borrowed jewelry from her grandmother’s collection to incorporate into her wedding look. Even Getty’s ring featured diamonds her grandmother gave her when the bride was a teenager.

