Entertainment
Quantum Leap, Blue Velvet actor Dean Stockwell has died at 85
Dean Stockwell, a child Hollywood actor who achieved further success in his middle age in the sci-fi series Quantum leapand in a series of indelible film performances, including that of David Lynch Blue velvet“Wim Wenders” Paris, Texasand that of Jonathan Demme Married to the crowd,is dead. He was 85 years old.
Agent Jay Schwartz said Stockwell died at home on Sunday of natural causes.
Stockwell was nominated for an Oscar for his comedic Mafia mainstay in Married to the crowdand was a four-time Emmy nominee for Quantum leap.
During a career that spanned seven decades, Stockwell was a supreme character actor whose performances lip-synced with Roy Orbison in a nightmarish party scene at Blue velvet, a desperate agent of Robert Altman The player, Howard Hughes in Francis Ford Coppola Tucker: The man and his dreamdidn’t have to be long to be fascinating.
Black-haired Stockwell was a Hollywood veteran by the time he reached his teens. In his twenties, he performed on Broadway as a young killer in the play Compulsionand in prestigious films such as Sons and lovers.
He was twice awarded the prize for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival: in 1959 for the big screen version of Compulsionand in 1962 for the adaptation by Sidney Lumet of the film by Eugene O’Neill The long journey of a day into the nightWhile his career saw tough times, it peaked in the 1980s.
“My way of working is still the same as at the beginning, totally intuitive and instinctive,” he said. the New York Times in 1987. “But as you go through your life, you collect so many millions of experiences and information that you become a richer vessel as a person. You tap into more experience.”
His Oscar nominated role of flamboyant gangster Tony (The Tiger) Russo in the 1988 hit Married to the crowdled to her most notable television role the following year, in the NBC sci-fi series Quantum leapBoth roles had strong comic elements.
“This is the first time someone has offered me a series and the first time that I want to do one,” he said in 1989. “If people hadn’t had me seen in Married to the crowdthey wouldn’t have realized that I could do comedy. “
With Stockwell in Quantum leapwas Scott Bakula, playing a scientist who assumes different identities in different eras after a time travel experiment goes awry. Like his colleague, The observer, Stockwell assists but is only seen in a computer holographic image. The show lasted from 1989 to 1993.
He continued to play roles big and small in film and television until the 21st century, including a regular role in another sci-fi series, Battlestar Galactica.
A long and varied career
Stockwell became an actor from an early age. His father, Harry Stockwell, voiced the role of Prince Charming in Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfsand appeared in several Broadway musicals.
At age 7, Dean made his show business debut on the Broadway show in 1943 The journey of the innocent, the story of orphaned children entangled with pirates. Her older brother Guy was also in the cast.
An MGM producer was impressed with Dean and persuaded the studio to sign him. His first major role was as nephew of Kathryn Grayson in the 1945 musical. Anchors far, which starred Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra.
He had the title roles in the 1948 anti-war film The boy with green hair, about a war orphan whose hair changes color, and Kim, the 1950 version of Rudyard Kipling’s tale, which starred Errol Flynn. The films of his youth also included Up to the sea in ships, with Lionel Barrymore; The secret garden, with Margaret O’Brien; and Stars in my crownwith Joël McCrea.
In an interview with The Associated Press in 1989, he pointed out that the job was not always easy and noted that he had given up on the business at the age of 16.
“I never really wanted to be an actor,” he said. “I found acting very difficult from the start. I worked long hours, six days a week. It wasn’t fun.” It wasn’t the only time he gave up. But, he said, “I came back every time because I had no other training.”
Returning to his career after five years, Stockwell returned to New York City where he co-starred with Roddy McDowall on Broadway in Compulsion, a 1957 drama based on the infamous Leopold and Loeb murder case, in which two college students killed a 14-year-old boy in an attempt to commit what they considered the “perfect crime”. The film version starred Orson Welles.
In 1960, Stockwell married Millie Perkins, best known for her role as Anne in the 1959 film. Anne Frank’s DiaryThe marriage ended in divorce after just two years.
In 1981, he married Joy Marchenko, a textile expert. When his career saw a downturn, Stockwell decided to take his family to New Mexico. As soon as he left Hollywood, the filmmakers started calling again.
He was cast as Harry’s drifting brother Dean Stanton in the acclaimed Wim Wenders film in 1984. Paris, Texasand the same year as the evil Dr Yueh in Lynch’s Dune.
He called his success from the 1980s a “third career”. As for the Oscar nomination, he told the AP in 1989 that it was “something I’ve dreamed of for years. … It’s just one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.”
Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy, and their two children, Austin Stockwell and Sophie Stockwell.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/dean-stockwell-dead-85-1.6242564
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]