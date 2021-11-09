Quantum Leap, Blue Velvet actor Dean Stockwell has died at 85

Dean Stockwell, a child Hollywood actor who achieved further success in his middle age in the sci-fi series Quantum leapand in a series of indelible film performances, including that of David Lynch Blue velvet“Wim Wenders” Paris, Texasand that of Jonathan Demme Married to the crowd,is dead. He was 85 years old.

Agent Jay Schwartz said Stockwell died at home on Sunday of natural causes.

Stockwell was nominated for an Oscar for his comedic Mafia mainstay in Married to the crowdand was a four-time Emmy nominee for Quantum leap.

During a career that spanned seven decades, Stockwell was a supreme character actor whose performances lip-synced with Roy Orbison in a nightmarish party scene at Blue velvet, a desperate agent of Robert Altman The player, Howard Hughes in Francis Ford Coppola Tucker: The man and his dreamdidn’t have to be long to be fascinating.

Black-haired Stockwell was a Hollywood veteran by the time he reached his teens. In his twenties, he performed on Broadway as a young killer in the play Compulsionand in prestigious films such as Sons and lovers.

He was twice awarded the prize for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival: in 1959 for the big screen version of Compulsionand in 1962 for the adaptation by Sidney Lumet of the film by Eugene O’Neill The long journey of a day into the nightWhile his career saw tough times, it peaked in the 1980s.

“My way of working is still the same as at the beginning, totally intuitive and instinctive,” he said. the New York Times in 1987. “But as you go through your life, you collect so many millions of experiences and information that you become a richer vessel as a person. You tap into more experience.”

Stockwell poses with his Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Quantum Leap at the 47th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 20, 1990. (Douglas Pizac / The Associated Press)

His Oscar nominated role of flamboyant gangster Tony (The Tiger) Russo in the 1988 hit Married to the crowdled to her most notable television role the following year, in the NBC sci-fi series Quantum leapBoth roles had strong comic elements.

“This is the first time someone has offered me a series and the first time that I want to do one,” he said in 1989. “If people hadn’t had me seen in Married to the crowdthey wouldn’t have realized that I could do comedy. “

With Stockwell in Quantum leapwas Scott Bakula, playing a scientist who assumes different identities in different eras after a time travel experiment goes awry. Like his colleague, The observer, Stockwell assists but is only seen in a computer holographic image. The show lasted from 1989 to 1993.

He continued to play roles big and small in film and television until the 21st century, including a regular role in another sci-fi series, Battlestar Galactica.

A long and varied career

Stockwell became an actor from an early age. His father, Harry Stockwell, voiced the role of Prince Charming in Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfsand appeared in several Broadway musicals.

At age 7, Dean made his show business debut on the Broadway show in 1943 The journey of the innocent, the story of orphaned children entangled with pirates. Her older brother Guy was also in the cast.

An MGM producer was impressed with Dean and persuaded the studio to sign him. His first major role was as nephew of Kathryn Grayson in the 1945 musical. Anchors far, which starred Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra.

Stockwell, left, as Peter Frye, appears in a scene from The Boy with Green Hair alongside Eula Guy, Anna Q. Nilsson and Lynn Whitney. (Hulton Archives / Getty Images)

He had the title roles in the 1948 anti-war film The boy with green hair, about a war orphan whose hair changes color, and Kim, the 1950 version of Rudyard Kipling’s tale, which starred Errol Flynn. The films of his youth also included Up to the sea in ships, with Lionel Barrymore; The secret garden, with Margaret O’Brien; and Stars in my crownwith Joël McCrea.

In an interview with The Associated Press in 1989, he pointed out that the job was not always easy and noted that he had given up on the business at the age of 16.

“I never really wanted to be an actor,” he said. “I found acting very difficult from the start. I worked long hours, six days a week. It wasn’t fun.” It wasn’t the only time he gave up. But, he said, “I came back every time because I had no other training.”

Returning to his career after five years, Stockwell returned to New York City where he co-starred with Roddy McDowall on Broadway in Compulsion, a 1957 drama based on the infamous Leopold and Loeb murder case, in which two college students killed a 14-year-old boy in an attempt to commit what they considered the “perfect crime”. The film version starred Orson Welles.

Newly married actors Millie Perkins and Dean Stockwell attend one of their first events as husband and wife on April 21, 1960. (Keystone / Hulton Archives / Getty Images)

In 1960, Stockwell married Millie Perkins, best known for her role as Anne in the 1959 film. Anne Frank’s DiaryThe marriage ended in divorce after just two years.

In 1981, he married Joy Marchenko, a textile expert. When his career saw a downturn, Stockwell decided to take his family to New Mexico. As soon as he left Hollywood, the filmmakers started calling again.

He was cast as Harry’s drifting brother Dean Stanton in the acclaimed Wim Wenders film in 1984. Paris, Texasand the same year as the evil Dr Yueh in Lynch’s Dune.

He called his success from the 1980s a “third career”. As for the Oscar nomination, he told the AP in 1989 that it was “something I’ve dreamed of for years. … It’s just one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.”

Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy, and their two children, Austin Stockwell and Sophie Stockwell.