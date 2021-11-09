Growing Belushi: How Jim Belushi went from Hollywood star to cannabis grower

Jim Belushi goes from Hollywood star to cannabis grower in Growing Belushi. Video / Discovery

From Hollywood to cannabis cultivation in Oregon, Jim Belushi’s life has taken an unexpected turn in recent years. As his new show, Growing Belushi, premieres in New Zealand, he talks to Rebecca Blithe about the medicinal benefits of cannabis and how a different stance on drugs could have saved his brother’s life.

Jim Belushi still has it. As he cuts a delicate change of pitch-ball on the floor and serenades his audience – a lush crop of “ladies” – with the metallic chirp of a harmonica, it is clear that the actor-singer- dancer brought his honed star quality to his new cast as a cannabis grower.

Famous for her roles on the comedy sketch show, Saturday Night Live, the hit series According to Jim, and numerous big-screen roles from Curly Sue to Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel alongside Kate Winslet, Growing Belushi is his new series. reality show that follows the tops of the Hollywood pillars. and decreases as he grows and sells cannabis.

Belushi spoke to the Herald from his farm in Oregon, United States, located in what is known as the Banana Belt of America. It is the most fertile land in the country for the cultivation of grapes, pears and cannabis.

“This region produces excellent Pinot Gris, excellent Pinot Noir and excellent cannabis.”

It may seem unusual for a Hollywood star to go out and start a marijuana growing business, which became legal for sale in Oregon dispensaries in 2015. But as Belushi explains, its raison d’être is always achieved with his new business.

“My job as an actor and comedic actor is entertainment. Entertainment is about making people feel good. Releasing endorphins through laughter. Entertainment is medicine. So for me to move on. actor to musician to cannabis grower, it’s all in the same domain of influencing people to make them feel better. I’ve mixed it all up in Growing Belushi. ”

As his new series reveals, Belushi and his motley team of workers, described as “like family”, went through a huge learning curve to create the now thriving farm that produces “the best cannabis in southern Oregon” .

“I didn’t know shit **,” Belushi said. “When I started it was becoming a very hip movement. I learned from the growers. I learned from other people in this field who grow. I hired a grower, I learned a lot, he did a lot of mistakes. I got a new grower, I finally learned what we had done wrong. He made a lot of mistakes. I finally got the best grower. Now we are producing the best cannabis from southern Oregon. “

Belushi and his motley team of workers went through a huge learning curve to create the now thriving farm that produces “the best cannabis in southern Oregon.” Photo / Supplied

And although he admits that in his early days he was really into the “Hey man, let’s grow pot” mindset, he’s learned that cannabis can “really change people’s lives.”

The moment Belushi’s mission became clear was during one of his visits to a dispensary where “It’s like a personal apparition and there are about 200 people in the parking lot. They want my autograph, for take a picture, I always walk along the line, touch everyone and say, I’ll see you inside. “

But during a “meet and greet” at a particular dispensary, a man with piercing blue eyes would share his story with Belushi and give the actor’s business new meaning.

“There was a gentleman with long, stringy hair, very thin blue eyes, a shaggy beard. And he just looked at me.”

Belushi struck up a conversation with the man and learned that he had been a doctor during the Iraq War.

“He said,” I have seen things that have happened to the human body that no one should ever witness in their entire life. I can’t talk to my wife. It’s hard for me to relate to my kids and I can’t sleep, Jim. I have what they call triple PTSD, they gave me a bottle of 600 OxyContin and I couldn’t do it. I turned to cannabis. “Your Black Diamond OG strain – it’s the only one that helps me talk to my wife and kids and helps me sleep.

“He cried and gave me a hug.”

Belushi said “That day when I left I went, ‘whoa’. That started the start of my trip to tell me, hey man, that really changes people’s lives.”

And he thinks it could not only have changed, but also saved the life of his brother, John Belushi, who died of a drug overdose in 1982 at the age of 33.

Belushi shares “if we knew back then what is now known about the healing properties of cannabis,” John, best known for his iconic role in The Blues Brothers alongside Dan Akroyd, might still be alive today.

Jim’s brother, John Belushi, died of an overdose at the age of 33. Photo / Getty Images

“If John used cannabis strictly, like Danny did, he would be alive. Once you cross that line in opiates, the risk of death increases. I do believe John had CTE. [chronic traumatic encephalopathy] to play really hard football. And I feel that there have been traumas in his life. I think he was treating himself. He was struggling like people fighting. Marijuana was then considered a drug. It was not considered medicine. It is now.”

While it becomes apparent that Belushi’s journey includes heart-wrenching encounters and the reappearance of personal trauma, the actor’s larger-than-life character also provides a slight comedic appeal to the series.

Filmed waving a wind chime around his plants, Belushi plays them Marvin Gaye in the morning, funk in the afternoon, and can be seen spraying his ladies and chatting with “Heather”, a plant. with particularly long shank named after a particularly long- legged woman.

“You have to join the spiritual realm sooner or later in your life. These plants are spiritual plants, they are living organisms and they react to music like you and me. They love rhythms, sounds and resonance. When they are happy, they produce more. “

Hearing that the New Zealand referendum to legalize the recreational use of cannabis has not passed, Belushi frowns before saying, “The fear that surrounds him comes from a lack of knowledge.

“That’s one of the reasons I did Growing Belushi. I’m trying to develop some confidence in cannabis, to show how it’s grown, to show what it is. ‘it’s PTSD, traumatic issues, job loss, divorce, serious illness, death in the family, like my brother John, has been a traumatic event for our family. Trauma breaks the family down All I’m saying is cannabis is a gentle path to recovery. “

