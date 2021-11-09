Best Indoor Activity: Lake Dillon Theater Co.





The Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, home of the Lake Dillon Theater Co., is pictured on August 6. The organization’s offerings earned it a Best of Summit award for best indoor activity.

Tripp Fay / For the Summit Daily News For over 25 years, Lake Dillon Theater Co. has provided entertainment to residents and visitors of Summit County with everything from well-known classics to fresh originals. It produces theater, concerts and workshops for young people year round, and its venues are frequently used by other organizations for concerts and fundraising. While it had to get creative with some outdoor shows during the coronavirus pandemic, the theater company is back to producing shows inside the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center. In a region known for its outdoor sports, the company is delighted to be recognized as one of the Best of Summits. The Lake Dillon Theater Co. is such a welcoming organization, and we provide top notch, entertaining and professional theater, ”said Artistic Director Chris Alleman. I think those two things make the theater company a great indoor activity for locals and visitors alike. Plus, with our hardy and popular youth activities, there really is something for all ages almost all year round. Customers realized how exciting live entertainment can be after months of socially distant interaction, and the company also received the award for best performing arts group. I like to think that not only are we appreciated as a professional theater that provides high quality work, but this honor is also recognition that we try to treat everyone like a member of the Lake Dillon Theater family. Co., Alleman said. We always hope that everyone is comfortable and happy to see a performance at the theater company, regardless of the show. Depending on the season, the Lake Dillon Theater Co. is usually located at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Its new theatrical season will begin in March 2022. This story already published in the Best of the summit guide . Check out the full results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.

