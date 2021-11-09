Quantum Leap star Dean Stockwell has died aged 85 – actor was also known for movies and shows like Dune, Married To The Mob and Battlestar Galactica | Ents & Arts News

Tributes are paid to “insanely talented” actor Dean Stockwell, best known for starring in Quantum Leap, who has died aged 85.

Stockwell won a Golden Globe and an Oscar and Emmy nominee, who appeared in a range of films including Air Force One, Married To The Mob, The Rainmaker, Dune and Blue Velvet, in a career in entertainment spanning over more than 70 years.

Ah, that’s a shame. Dean Stockwell was of course fabulous in Quantum Leap, but I’ll always think of Paris, Texas first. A classy presence, on small and large screens. #TEAR – Mark Dexter (@RealMarkDexter) November 9, 2021

But he was best known for playing Admiral “Al” Calavicci, the feminine, cigar-smoking hologram ally of Scott Bakula’s time-traveling physicist Sam Beckett in the sci-fi series Quantum Leap, which starred lasted five seasons between 1989 and 1993.

The actor appeared in all 97 episodes, and it’s a role that has garnered him multiple Primetime Emmys and Golden Globe nominations – with a Golden Globe win in 1990 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. in a series, mini-series or film made for television.

His Oscar nomination came two years earlier, for Best Supporting Actor for his role alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Modine and Alec Baldwin in Married To The Mob.

In his tribute, the Stockwell representative said: “In recent years, and between jobs, he has devoted himself to artistic creation and has exhibited in the United States under his full name, Robert Dean Stockwell. His works, like him, are unique and inventive.

“Dean has spent his life going back and forth between fame and anonymity. Because of that, when he had a job he was grateful. He never took the business for granted. rebellious, extremely talented and always a breath of fresh air He loved to play, laugh, smoke cigars and play golf.

Stockwell was born in North Hollywood in 1936 and went on to appear on Broadway at the age of seven. As a child actor, he went on to have roles in films including Anchors Aweigh with Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, Kim with Errol Flynn and Gentleman’s Agreement with Gregory Peck.

He returned to the Broadway stage as a young adult, appearing in Compulsion with Roddy McDowall. He then reprized his role in the film version and won the first of two best actor awards at the Cannes Film Festival. During these years he also starred in Sons and Lovers and Long Day’s Journey Into Night with Katherine Hepburn.

In 2006, he won a new legion of fans after joining the cast of Battlestar Galactica, with the series until 2009.

He also appeared on television in JAG, The Tony Danza Show, NCIS: New Orleans and several other shows.

Among the accolades he won during his career was another Best Actor award at Cannes, for Long Day’s Journey Into Night in 1962. And after decades in the business he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1992.

Actress and writer Lydia Cornell was among those who paid tribute, saying she worked with Stockwell and Bakula on the Quantum Leap pilot.

“What an incredible actor,” she wrote on Twitter. “He still had a hint of mischievous humor in his eyes.”

Stockwell is survived by his wife Joy Stockwell and their two children, Austin Stockwell and Sophie Stockwell.