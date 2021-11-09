My body of Emily Ratajkowski

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Editor’s photo

In the first 60 seconds of visual artist and writer Hannah Blacks 2014 short video My bodies, a choir of black singers including Beyonc, Rihanna, Ciara and Mariah Carey sing the phrase My body, like a montage of smile images white men in suits dominate the visual setting. We don’t see the women themselves; their bodies never seem to take care of their voices. Black will say later Art Forum that the project was in part a critique of the white-feminist conception of the body, the legacy of the 60s and 70s which involves the assertion of white nudity, displaying the agency of white naked bodies.

In Emily Ratajkowski’s early memoir, My body, she writes about the video of blacks in an essay about the vacation she took in the Maldives sponsored by a hotel group owned by a super rich guy from Qatar. Struck by a wave of embarrassment, she worries about her pawn position in a system of capitalist patriarchs. The actress and model looks to black work for comfort and self-reflection. My body! I sang out loud in my best Rihanna voice, thinking about the Hannah Blacks song as I walked in the water, adjusting my wet bikini to wedge it higher in my ass, she recalls. Her body had paid for its way to the island with the promise that her photographed presence could generate a profit for the man she knows is an advertisement, not a guest on vacation. As she stages her sponsored photos for social media, she seizes the opportunity to promote her own business, cleverly choosing to don her own bikini line for the job. After all, she writes, if someone wanted to make money with their body, shouldn’t that person be her?

Throughout the 12 trials of My body, Ratajkowski hovers over questions of beauty, abuse and power, trying to reclaim her image through stories of self-discovery and feminist evolution. I’ve become more used to seeing myself through the lenses of the paparazzi than looking at myself in the mirror, she writes in Redeem myself, an essay from the collection which was first published in new York Last year. The essay, which chronicles Ratajkowski’s experience of being sued for posting a paparazzi photo on his Instagram, as well as his efforts to reclaim his image of an ex-boyfriend and predatory photographer, revolves around debate with the elusive of personal empowerment and the (im) possibility of self-control in the digital age. Her publication inspired a wave of discourse on the plight of women in toxic professional and personal relationships with men and the need for a redistribution of power.

Amid the praise, there were, of course, senseless understatements of Ratajkowski’s intelligence. Yet as the speech walked over more serious incited criticisms such as that formulated by writer Haley Nahman, who questioned if our general opinion on his article is politically timely, revealing something about how we currently define activism. Now, with the publication of My bodyIt is clear that Ratajkowski is working with a more self-serving line of questioning that turns out not to be conversational with the issues that black work invokes regarding race, gender, class, and body. Turned inward rather than outward, the memoir dismiss the question of body and locates an individual body at its center.

My body opens with a quote from art critic John Bergers’ series Ways to see, in which he questions the figure of the naked woman in Western art: You painted a naked woman because you liked to look at her, put a mirror in her hand and you called the painting Vanity, thus morally condemning the woman whose nakedness you represented for your own pleasure. Before Ratajkowski was in this Blurred Lines clip, two Illustrated sports swimsuit problems, and Missing girl, she was an undergraduate student at UCLA with a burgeoning passion for art history. Find your artistic education to be arbitrary and wanting more, she gave up and turned to a more embodied and economically promising artistic practice: modeling. With My body, Ratajkowski places herself in the Shepherd’s dilemma, giving voice to her lived experience as a naked woman of the 21st century. I learned that my image, my reflection, is not mine, she writes.

Ratajkowski’s sentences are clear, thoughtful and declarative; external and internal dialogues coexist without excuse. In the subject, Ratajkowski is archival, looking back in the hopes of moving forward. Where the story of an ever-so-beautiful woman might risk alienating readers or further flattening Ratajkowski’s public personality, her stories about her childhood, her early years as a full-time model, and her thoughts on motherhood and marriage save the project from this fate. Her writing shines most in anecdotes where she lets the story breathe without elaborate explanation. In Beauty Lessons, the chapter that perhaps best represents her storytelling skill and ability to play with form, recounts 23 moments in which she was educated about beauty social capital. Beauty was a way for me to be special. When I was special, I felt my parents loved me the most, she writes. Much of the essay focuses on her mother’s teachings on brutality and the well-being of beauty ratings, and Ratajkowski turned out to be a quick study: when a random woman mistreats her mother, the perpetrator, at the 3 years old, already knows how to remedy her mother’s mood change: they are just jealous, mom ! she declared. Now she wonders: how was I ever introduced to the concept of competition between women before I even learned to read?

She may want to situate her experiences within a broader Western feminist discourse, but she is in conversation, first and foremost, with herself. Each of the brief memories of Beauty Lessons reveals her interest in healing the memories that marked her on her journey to rehabilitation. Ratajkowski presents the development of his political consciousness as a process born out of self-awareness, a cancerous and all-consuming view of the self which, according to the writer, was imposed on him by patriarchal capitalist society. She seeks both to see herself differently and to be seen differently.

It’s evolution as a self-published series, and the writer it takes a closer look at is itself. In 2017, she published an essay in Lenny’s letter called baby woman about becoming an adult and cultivating sex appeal as a means of empowerment. This piece ends, I struggle to find the space between as an artist, as a model and simply as a woman, a space where I can have ownership and enjoyment of my gender. Honoring our sexuality as a woman is a messy, messy business, but if we don’t try, what becomes of us? Revisiting those words years later in the essay Fuzzy Lines, Ratajkowski now admits that his argument was shortsighted. Today I read this essay and watch these interviews from this period of my life and I feel a tenderness towards my younger self. My defensive attitude and my challenge are palpable to me now. What I wrote and preached then reflected what I believed at the time, but a much more complicated picture was missing, she writes. The influence and status that I acquired was granted to me only because I appealed to men. My position brought me closer to wealth and power and gave me some autonomy, but it did not result in true emancipation.

As she grapples with the realization that women who gained the power of beauty were indebted to the men whose desire granted them that power in the first place, Ratajakowski decides to forgive herself all those debts to the men whose evaluations of her have helped build her career. In Men Like You, a chapter addressed to a photographer named Steve whose nude photographs of a 19-year-old Ratajakowski put the then-teenager on Robin Thicke and Adam Levine’s radar, she recounts those who have tried to make a muse of her and the aftertaste left by these exchanges. From these moments, Ratajkowski wonders: How powerful is my body? Is it ever my Power? She makes a just declaration of her resentment: I will proclaim all my errors and contradictions, for all the women who cannot, for all those we have called muses without knowing their names, whose silence we have taken for consent. I stood on their shoulders. As for Steve, says Ratajkowski, I don’t think I owe you anything.

But what about the women she stands on? The flip side of refusing to go into debt is that the collection ends up suffering from an aversion to citation. As she traces her feminist evolution through pop culture and personal experience, Ratajkowski avoids deeply considering the writers and thinkers who facilitated her journey. Even his reference to black work, which seemed to inspire the title of the book, is only given in a few lines. Ratajkowski’s body served as a place of debate, desire and derision; as she rebuilds and recovers herself, it is unclear how she became intellectually equipped to even attempt such an endeavor. My body principally omits the largest dialogues on the politics of desirability, the media, work and power that give the book an impression of topicality, creating a vision of becoming that values ​​the uniqueness of the author. The result is a story of beauty and alienation, the tale of an only child. It is the story of a woman who serves as a source of lucrative inspiration to others and yet finds her own quest for inspiration much less fruitful.

Although sometimes its small reach weakens the pulse of the collection, My body regains his heartbeat when Ratajkowski describes feelings of exhaustion. These moments require recognition of the existence of one’s body beyond its perceived beauty. In one essay, she recalls how, on an intense bike ride with her husband and best friend, a pregnant Ratajkowski lagged behind her companions, tired and consumed by the thought of her own disheveled appearance. But then: No matter what i look like, I realized. Going beyond his own assessment of his body, Ratajakowski rejoices, reveling in the pumping of his blood and the burning of his thighs. What joy life can be in this body, she writes. My body builds on these bursts of energy and intrigue. With each attempt, Ratajowski exercises his capacity for self-narration, a musculature of the mind built by years of looking at himself. to be watched. She understands that any memory is a project of vanity, settling in this tradition without shame. Ratajkowski sets his own timer and poses for his literary portrait.