Entertainment
Seasonal Local Entertainment Offers – Kimberley Daily Bulletin
In the gallery of the Center 64
October 26 to November 20/21
Creative With Clay and Canvas by Jurgen Flemming (yoke) and Al Price. Gallery opening hours Tuesday to Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Live music at Whiskey Jack’s Kimberley
Sat 13/21 November
Ivan Palomares will share his Latin vibes at Whiskey Jack’s this Saturday. Covered. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Upcoming art workshops with Cranbrook Arts
Nov 18 and 19/21 Art After School with Shyre and Kaleigh
5.30 p.m. Our summer camp leaders will host this Thursday after school, once a week for 10 sessions. Lots of fun, painting and crafts for 2 hours.
Collectible watercolor with John de Jong
Sat 20/21 November
Paint a beautiful collector’s envelope, a perfect keepsake to give as a gift. Suitable for beginner to intermediate.
Christmas ceramics with Yvonne
Sun. November 28/21
Choose the ceramic then paint to your liking. This popular event took place once two years ago. It’s Christmas time to have fun again.
Square foot show
The Cranbrook and District Arts Council has called out artists for their first annual Square Foot Show, from November 20 to December 19/21.
Submissions must be on canvas wrapped in a 12 “x 12” x 1 3/8 ‘gallery. The registration fee is $ 25 and artists can submit up to five works. Carefully reviewed submissions. Guidelines: Media: Acrylic, mixed mediums, oil, pastel and water. Excluded Media: Photography, digital photography, digital prints, digital art, posters, pyrography, giclées, mechanical reproductions and works that depend heavily on mechanical reproductions are not permitted. Size: Artworks should measure 12 “x 12” x 1 3/8 “on canvas wrapped in gallery. Subject: Open to all subjects. Presentation: Only unframed artwork is allowed for this call. The artwork on canvas wrapped in a gallery can be either a complementary color or a continuation of the artwork. Enter by November 8 at [email protected]
Funtastic
The Funtastics are singing again! Sing for fun in a social setting at 1401 ARTspace. It started last Tuesday and will run Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. until December 22/21. All singing protocols will be in place. Must be double dipped. Singing masks provided and spaced chairs.
Colin James Blues Trio
My. Nov. 15/21
Key city theater 7:30 p.m.
Tickets $ 55
Multiple Juno Award winner and Platinum Recording artist, COLIN JAMES will take his Blues Trio on tour next year, and the tour will include several stops within British Columbia much to the delight of thousands of loyal James fans. in this province.
Harvest Book Sale Part 2
The Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library are organizing another book sale for the many donations received. It takes place at the Manual Training School (adjoining the Library) on Friday November 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for members of the Friends. Everyone is welcome on Saturday November 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come and find your winter readings as well as Christmas ideas and puzzles. Masks are mandatory.
Free Endless Summer Concert
Friday 19/21 November
It’s the show celebrating the Kootenay performing artists that was scheduled to take place in August at Rotary Park but was abruptly halted by further restrictions on event capacity. Now, months later, the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) hosted an amazing night of music, free to everyone, at 7 p.m. on November 19 at the beautifully renovated Key City Theater. Fully vaccinated guests only please. SHEVA, Tall Timbers, Pretty For the People will be performing.
Your FREE places can be reserved via www.keycitytheatre.com . If you become ill or cannot make it, please call 250-426-7006 to open your seat for someone else.
Kimberley Elks Revival Leather Apron
Two shows, November 19 and 20. 8 p.m. Tickets available in line and they sell out fast.
Mike Delamont – God Is A Scottish Drag Queen 3
Saturday 20/21 November
Key city theater
God, dressed in a flowered floral costume, returns to skewer everything from armadillos to Zeus in a hilarious all-new chapter. Audiences across North America fell in love with this Scottish deity, and the third chapter turned out to be the most popular. With over 40,000 tickets sold in the past year, Mike Delamont is one of the fastest growing comedians in the country. Mike sold out in big theaters from coast to coast.
Starting his stand-up career in 2011, Mike was nominated for 3 Canadian Comedy Awards and appeared on the Investors Group Comedy Tour, Halifax Comedy Festival, CBC’s The Debaters, SiriusXM’s Top Comic Competition and at Just For Laughs. Recommended age: 16+
Tom Jackson’s Stories, Songs & Causes of Santa Claus
Sunday 21/21 November
Tom Jackson kicks off the holiday season with grace, style and quirky festivities that many have enjoyed for decades. Expect an evening of original music, singing songs and Christmas music from this master storyteller. Tom has traveled coast to coast with The Huron Carole for many years, raising funds and educating local food banks and family service agencies, and this year the public in Cranbrook will be able to enjoy his charm. in person. As a Companion of the Order of Canada, winner of the Juno and Gemini Humanitarian Award, eleven-time recipient of an honorary degree and proud bearer of the 2014 Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Achievement, Tom is recognized for his ability to mobilize others into action – often leading with a hug. Stories, Songs and Santa Causes also features award-winning musician and producer Tom McKillip.
Tom and Tom can’t promise “no jokes to daddy,” but the performance will bring a welcome lightness and humanity with a date night or family day vibe.
From 23/21 November at the Galerie du Center 64
It snowed
A winter-themed open art exhibition will be held in the gallery until December 24/21.
Gordie Tentrees country bluegrass Live at Studio 64.
Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. Members *: $ 30 per concert
Non-members: $ 33 per concert
Kimberley Elks Club Holiday Vendors Market.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. December 13/31 Local home businesses exhibit their products
9 to 5 The musical
December 31 New Year’s Gala
January 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22
Created by the same dream team that brought you producers, Anything Goes and Chicago – this season’s flashy big musical promises to be a tour de force of talent, hilarity, and kicking fun. With musical numbers by the inimitable Dolly Parton and based on the classic hit film of the same name. 9 to 5 the musical is the perfect showcase for the incredible talent our community boasts.
If you have an event you would like to see in Know it All, please email [email protected]
