“General Hospital” fired actor draws backlash for transphobic tweet





Actor Ingo Rademacher was fired from general hospital after refused to comply with the long-standing vaccine tenure of television soap operas. News of his dismissal came just a day after he shared a transphobic tweet on social media. Hollywood journalist announced the news from Rademachers sacked on Monday, noting that his final episode of the General Hospital will air on November 22. According to the THR report, the actor ended his association with the show ahead of the Sunday announcement and has expressed himself several times against vaccination warrants. Over the weekend he pledged to struggle for medical freedom in a caption accompanying an Instagram post. Rademacher also shared a tweet Sunday of Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender four-star officer and Senate confirmed federal official, and Lieutenant Governor-elect Virginia Winsome Sears, a Republican who will be the first black woman to hold the position. The caption of the image would have read: Hello and welcome to ClownTown, where the dude on the left is a empowering woman and the woman on the right is a white supremacist. Rademachers’ post, which appeared on his Instagram Stories, was not cited as the reason for his dismissal in any of the subsequent reports. However, another General Hospital star Cassandra James, who is trans, said her co-star has serious unlearning and education to do in a series of tweets. Transgender people are violence and if you come for one of us you come for all of us, she wrote. I am aware of a transphobic message shared by another actor at the General Hospital. Shame on you. You have serious unlearning and an education to do. I am deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance can come from our GH family. – Cassandra James (@cassandrajames_) November 8, 2021 Transgender people are violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us. The cis world doesn’t decide which of us is valuable. I’m so proud of the fans for always holding us to a high standard, for speaking out against transphobia and violence. – Cassandra James (@cassandrajames_) November 8, 2021 On Monday, Rademacher attempted to apologize to Jacques in a short video posted on Instagram, but has nevertheless doubled its transphobic position. I don’t think it’s okay to call a transgender an empowered woman, he said in the clip. Where does that leave women? Women fought so hard to be on an equal footing with men. They weren’t allowed to do anything at the time. They were nothing. So I don’t agree with that. Directing his remarks to James specifically, he added, I think you are an absolute talent, and you are also very good looking. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that. Rademacher, who was born in Germany, originated the character of Jasper Jax Jacks in General Hospital in 1996, and has played it on and off since. Her other credits include The Bold and the Beautiful and Hawaii Five-0. In particular, he did not mention his departure from the General Hospital in his Instagram video, but agreed to comment on this later.

