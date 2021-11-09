A new novel by Louise Erdrich haunted by Covid and the death of George Floyd

THE PHRASE

By Louise Erdrich

Some people have spent their pandemic lockdown learning a new language, honing their cooking skills, increasing their step count, or gardening. Louise Erdrich spent the time writing a novel. Specifically, she wrote a ghost story, The Sentence, and the more you read in this gripping tale of what happens after a loyal bookstore customer dies and her ghost refuses to leave the store that she liked, the more Erdrich’s genre choice seems appropriate. Set primarily in the year 2020, which itself has become haunted as Covid spreads and deaths mount, this novel brings back to us all the messy details of an almost amnesic era when, worn and exhausted, we have skied weightlessly through the days as if they were a landscape of repetitive features.

At first, the ghost of Flora, a deceased elderly customer, haunts only Tookie, the narrator, a middle-aged Native American who works at a Minneapolis bookstore specializing in works about Indigenous peoples. In life, Flora was a plague who, with annoying self-righteousness, never stopped wanting to be Native American. Tookie remembers once telling me that I couldn’t speak of being Indian or Native, but that I should always say Native. I told him that I would call myself what I wanted and to give a fuck.

What Tookie is called is another matter. Because Flora is not the first of the Tookies’ ghosts. She is haunted by addiction and her mother’s death, haunted by poorly spent youth and her time in prison, and although she is resilient, she is haunted by the idea that there is something wrong with her that if there’s a way to screw it up, shell find it.

More than anything, Tookie craves normalcy. Normal is not his fault. Normal is her ideal, where she can live like a person with a normal life. A job with regular hours after which I come home with a regular husband. All she wants is her life to continue in her precious routine. And it is so. Nevertheless. Order tends towards disorder. Chaos stalks our feeble efforts. You always have to be on your guard. Flora is the first to warn Tookies that being on guard might not be enough.