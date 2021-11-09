Entertainment
A new novel by Louise Erdrich haunted by Covid and the death of George Floyd
THE PHRASE
By Louise Erdrich
Some people have spent their pandemic lockdown learning a new language, honing their cooking skills, increasing their step count, or gardening. Louise Erdrich spent the time writing a novel. Specifically, she wrote a ghost story, The Sentence, and the more you read in this gripping tale of what happens after a loyal bookstore customer dies and her ghost refuses to leave the store that she liked, the more Erdrich’s genre choice seems appropriate. Set primarily in the year 2020, which itself has become haunted as Covid spreads and deaths mount, this novel brings back to us all the messy details of an almost amnesic era when, worn and exhausted, we have skied weightlessly through the days as if they were a landscape of repetitive features.
At first, the ghost of Flora, a deceased elderly customer, haunts only Tookie, the narrator, a middle-aged Native American who works at a Minneapolis bookstore specializing in works about Indigenous peoples. In life, Flora was a plague who, with annoying self-righteousness, never stopped wanting to be Native American. Tookie remembers once telling me that I couldn’t speak of being Indian or Native, but that I should always say Native. I told him that I would call myself what I wanted and to give a fuck.
What Tookie is called is another matter. Because Flora is not the first of the Tookies’ ghosts. She is haunted by addiction and her mother’s death, haunted by poorly spent youth and her time in prison, and although she is resilient, she is haunted by the idea that there is something wrong with her that if there’s a way to screw it up, shell find it.
More than anything, Tookie craves normalcy. Normal is not his fault. Normal is her ideal, where she can live like a person with a normal life. A job with regular hours after which I come home with a regular husband. All she wants is her life to continue in her precious routine. And it is so. Nevertheless. Order tends towards disorder. Chaos stalks our feeble efforts. You always have to be on your guard. Flora is the first to warn Tookies that being on guard might not be enough.
Because at first, only she feels the presence of ghosts, Tookie questions her own sanity. Is she just projecting? Or if she is sane and there is a ghost, then why is the ghost targeting her? Tookie is confusing all of this when the pandemic arrives and the world turns upside down. And then George Floyd is murdered in the same town where Tookie lives and works, and a lingering ghost is suddenly just one of his problems.
By the end of the novel, the idea of ghosts expanded to include those parts of the past that refuse to die because we refused to process them. Like all states in our country, Minnesota began with blood dispossession and slavery, says Tookie. Sometimes I think our early years as a state haunt everything: the city tries to graft progressive ideas on its racist origins, the fact that we can’t undo history but are forced to face it or repeat it.
The sentence covers a lot of ground, from the ghosts to the joys and hardships of selling books to the lives of Native Americans and struggling inmates. And that’s only the first half of the story, before the pandemic, before George Floyd. The novel gets a little loose after a while, as Erdrich struggles to juggle multiple plots. But the virtues outweigh the flaws so much that complaining almost seems ungrateful.
The line is full of passages that take your breath away, especially when Erdrich, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his previous novel, The Night Watchman, articulates those lost and blind moments that made 2020 not only tragic but also downright weird and disturbing. .
Just as life swings into lockdown, Tookie returns home with her husband, Chinese takeout flavoring the car as they drive through the dark, empty, and peaceful streets of Minneapolis. Why can’t it always be like this? Tookie asks her husband.
He gave me a strange look. I turned away. The empty street rustled under the tires. Maybe I should have been ashamed. Why did I feel this was the world I had always waited for?
Towards the end, she sums up our collective nightmare as the moment we dragged through a year that sometimes felt like the beginning of the end. A slow tornado. I want to forget this year, but I’m also afraid I won’t remember this year. There is something wonderfully heartwarming about the precise recollection of those fleeting memories, like someone quietly opening a door to a small slice of clarity.
Set in a bookstore, told by a bookseller whose former prison life was turned upside down when she discovered books and began reading with murderous attention, The Sentence is a testament to the power books hold for us over and over again. to heal and, yes, to change our lives. It may be that, as Tookie argues, the books contain everything worth knowing except what ultimately matters. But despite this harsh judgment, there are books, like this one, which, although they do not solve the mysteries of the human heart, go a long way in shedding light on our difficulties. In the case of The Sentence, that’s more than enough.
