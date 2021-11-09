“Quantum Leap” Star, Oscar and Emmy Nominees Turned 85 – Deadline





Old Quantum leap Star Dean Stockwell, an Oscar and Emmy nominated actor whose career in theater, film and television spanned more than 70 years and 200 credits, has died. He was 85 years old. The actor passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of November 7 at his home of natural causes, a family representative confirmed to Deadline. Stockwell was born March 5, 1936 in North Hollywood. By the age of 7, he was on Broadway, launching a career as a child actor. He appeared in Anchors weigh with Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly; Kim with Errol Flynn; Gentleman’s Agreement, which won him a Golden Globe Award; and, most notably, in the controversial 1948 film The boy with the green hair. The Showbiz and Media Personalities We Lost in 2021 – Photo Gallery As a young adult in 1957, Stockwell returned to the Broadway stage in Compulsion with Roddy McDowall, who has become a longtime friend. Stockwell reprized his role in the 1959 film version and won the first of two best actor awards at the Cannes Film Festival. Stockwell also starred in Sons and lovers and The long journey of a day into the night with Katharine Hepburn, who presented him with his second prize for best actor at Cannes. Stockwell in “Blue Velvet” from 1986

Stockwell was on the verge of a career change when he got a real estate license and packed the family out of Hollywood when he received a phone call from Harry Dean Stanton, who convinced him to join him on the shooting of the film by Wim Wenders in 1984. Paris, Texas. This led to a string of memorable movie roles in Blue Velvet, Dune, Married to the Crowd – which earned Stockwell an Oscar nomination for supporting actor – The rainmaker and The player. Stockwell and Scott Bakula, “Quantum Leap”

It was on television that Stockwell delivered one of his iconic performances, in the original 1989-93 sci-fi television series. Quantum leap. He played Admiral Al Calavicci opposite Scott Bakula, receiving four Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe Award for his role. Stockwell’s series credits also include the 2000s Battlestar Galactica; I, of Quantum leap creator Don Bellisario; Tony Danza Spectacle; and NCIS: New Orleans, among others. Stockwell also starred in a popular 1961 episode of The twilight zone called “A Quality of Mercy”, in which he plays a dual role of American and Japanese lieutenants on both sides while awaiting the massacres. The episode also featured a pre-Star Trek Leonard Nimoy. He has also been the guest of popular series such as Bargain, Wagon Train, Dr. Kildare, The FBI, Mission: Impossible, Night Gallery, Columbo, Police Story, Hart to Hart, The A-Team, Miami Vice and The murder she wrote. His other film credits include Psych Out, The Dunwich Horror, Tracks, Gardens of Stone, Tucker: The Man and His Dream, The Long Haul, Sandino, Chasers, McHale’s Navy, The Rainmaker and 1984 Dune. Stockwell in ‘Twilight Zone’

In recent years, Stockwell, who retired from acting in 2015, has pursued a career change, making art and exhibiting in the United States under his full name, Robert Dean Stockwell. Those close to Stockwell describe him as a rebel who enjoyed playing, laughing, smoking cigars and playing golf. He is survived by his wife, Joy Stockwell, and their two children, Austin Stockwell and Sophie Stockwell. Hollywood remembers Dean Stockwell: David Lynch and co-stars pay tribute

