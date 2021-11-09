Wow House: Ghosts and Hollywood Combine at This Frankfurt Home





FRANKFORT, IL Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean the ghosts stop haunting. And for those looking to do a bit of ghost hunting year round, this recently listed downtown Frankfurt home on Redfin is the perfect place for something paranormal and exquisite.

Legend has it that two daughters, Sarah and Sadie, died in the house at the turn of the 20th century. One of the former owners of the house, Kevin Ziegler, told Patch in 2012 how he learned about the girls’ plight from a mysterious old man named Sam. Sam arrived one day and told how his wife grew up in the House. Related: The Story Behind Historic Frankfurt Haunted House

Sam told Ziegler about Sarah, an English immigrant who contracted a fever while crossing the Atlantic and died in the house in 1909 at the age of 10, according to tradition. Sadie came to Frankfurt via Boston to escape her abusive parents. She accepted a job as a housekeeper in the house, which operated like a brothel at the time, but was mistaken for a prostitute and had a very bloody end at just 12 years old in 1901. Both daughters died in the same room on the third floor. , according to the tale. (Redfin) The legend and the house itself were the inspiration for the 2019 film “Girl on the third floor,” with former wrestler Philip “CM Punk” Brooks as Don Koch and Trieste Kelly Dunn as Koch’s pregnant wife Liz Koch, according to Rotten Tomatoes. The film tells the story of how the Kochs buy an old Victorian-era house only to find it’s a bit more of a repairman than they expected. As you would expect from a horror movie, things turn quickly, as the house clearly has other plans for the couple.

Incidentally, “Girl on the Third Floor” has a score of 84 percent on the Tomatometer. The film is currently streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu, according to Rotten Tomatoes. (Redfin) The current home, located at 207 Center Road, is listed for $ 449,000 on Redfin. It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,992 square feet of living space. The home has been redesigned from top to bottom, with modern countertops, a backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances, and custom handmade kitchen cabinets. The huge family room brings in lots of natural light with newer windows so Sarah and Sadie should be easier to spot.

(Redfin) For more information, photos and to book a tour of the house, visit the listing on Redfin.

