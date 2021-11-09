House of Guccis Lady Gaga is officially a nominee for Best Actress

It was the heart of November, which means with the last of the falls, Oscar contenders are gearing up for their grand unveiling of the final pieces, if you will, of the awards season puzzle. By launching this wave of closure, Gucci House presents something of a confusion.

Formal reviews are under embargo until the day before the film’s opening on November 23, but screenings have started in recent weeks for press and industry members on both coasts, with social backlash. and general authorized from this afternoon. I saw Gucci at the end of October: as directed by Ridley Scott, the biopic goes big in just about every direction imaginable, starting with a runtime of almost three hours and continuing with more or less thick accents, wild wigs, and a heavy soundtrack.

This movie can be hard to take seriously in the context of awards. Part of this is to GucciIn general, that’s a creative advantage, the camper is the best and part of it, well, isn’t. The Scotts film begins as a tense and lavish love story centered on Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Adam Pilot); their relationship tested the bonds of the Gucci family until, after the death of Maurizios’ father, Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons), the couple access a company checkpoint. From there, Scott awkwardly balances the outrageous disintegration of the Patrizia-Maurizio marriage culminating in Patrizias’ plot to have her husband killed with the evolution of the Gucci brand under the beleaguered leadership of Maurizios.

Gucci is his own beast, but his primary interest in the intersections of wealth, crime, and family is particularly similar to the Scotts 2017 drama. All the money in the world. His fate at the Oscars may be similar too. Expanding the top 10 lineup could present a narrow window of opportunity for a more commercial piece like this, a possibility that will continue to be seen as others of its description, such as West Side Story, start to unfold, but a long and somewhat awkward mid-drama like this still faces a challenge.

There is here a truly exceptional performance of Lady Gaga, funny and fearless and crucial, in a film inclined to lose the thread completely commanding. She centers herself, even founds the film while having fun doing it. As a result, she’s firmly engaged in the conversation for a second Best Actress nomination, but how far she can go depends largely on the film surrounding her. This drops her somewhat once Maurizio and Patrizia go their separate ways, ceding much of the narrative space to the character of Drivers. The structure of the film means that Gaga starts out stronger than she ends.

The rest of the cast outlook does not shine as brightly. Al Pacino and Jared leto certainly pop like Maurizio’s uncle and cousin, respectively, but they’re quite into their own movie Leto, much dumber in particular. The largely comedic work finds occasional membership in the medium categories, but generally for comics. movies (see: Melissa McCarthy in Bridesmaids, Where Robert Downey Jr. in Thunder in the tropics); Letos’ work will prove to be polarizing. The Pilot, meanwhile, faces a different problem: He’s low-key, working with a character that’s too quiet to gain much ground in a stacked Best Actor category. (Below the line it’s hard to imagine GucciThe hair and makeup team has not been recognized for their dazzling contributions, and any Gucci movie will surely have a look in the costume race.)

A project like Gucci poses an interesting challenge: Can memes fuel a movie for a Best Picture nomination? (A star is born maybe said!) Okay, just kidding, but there’s also a real point in that: after this year’s pandemic-induced hiatus, the 2022 Oscars will once again host the awards of bigger budget theaters. in its elite bosom, and while the fervor around Guccis marketing having little to do with quality, the enthusiasm remains palpable. If it’s a real hit, this godsend of screaming vowel-heavy matches, ski trips gone wrong, and layered prosthetic makeup jobs will score a quick, postThe last duel return to the box office for Scott and an improbable Hollywood success story. For an industry that’s just getting back on its feet, that could count for a lot.

More great stories from Vanity Show

The 2022 Oscars forerunners and underdogs

Why Mass Leave a knot in your stomach

Shakespearean legend at the heart of Macbeth’s tragedy

How the globalization of the Oscar campaign is transforming the race

Inside the epic of Naples God’s hand

Sign up for the Awards Insider newsletter for must-see industry coverage and awards.