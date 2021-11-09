Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion wants to support the victims of the Astroworld festival | Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion wants to “help and support” the victims of the Astroworld festival tragedy.
Eight fans lost their lives and hundreds were injured following an influx of crowds during Travis Scott’s performance at his event at NRG Park in Houston on Friday (05.11.21) and hitmaker ‘WAP’ a admitted that she felt “terrible” about the disaster and wanted to do whatever she can to help because she feels a special connection when the shocking incident happened in her hometown .
She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Houston is my hometown. She has a special place in my heart. I feel bad. Whatever we can do, I want to help. I want to support. Always. It’s my must. This is what I must do.
“And we just send prayers and we send condolences. And we send positive energy to everyone and their families.”
Roddy Ricch previously announced that he would donate his honoraria to perform at the event to the families of the victims.
Travis himself has offered to cover funeral costs for those who have lost their lives, while he and his Cactus Jack foundation are also teaming up with BetterHelp, an online portal providing mental health support, to deliver therapy sessions. individual virtual games free for anyone affected by the tragedy, and rapper “Sicko Mode” will work with the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Mental Health America National and MHA of Greater Houston for those in need of mental health services.
A statement released on behalf of the ‘Goosebumps’ singer said: “Travis remains in active conversation with the City of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with individuals and communities. families of those involved.
“This is the first of many steps Travis plans to take as part of his personal vow to help those affected through their grieving and recovery process.”
Drake – who was on stage with Travis – has vowed to “be of service in any way possible” to help those involved.
In a statement posted on Instagram, he said: I have spent the last few days trying to understand this devastating tragedy.
I hate using this platform to express such a delicate emotion as grief, but that’s where I am.
My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and for all who are suffering.
I will continue to pray for all of them and be helpful in any way I can. May God be with you all.
ScoreMore Shows, which helped produce the festival alongside Live Nation, has also made a separate commitment to provide mental health counseling and will create a fund to help cover the medical costs of the incident.
