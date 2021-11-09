Holiday in the Park covers Six Flags Magic Mountain in 2 million lights and snow – Daily News





Holiday in the Park returns to Magic Mountain this Christmas season with a lineup of live entertainment, musical light shows, fake snow, seasonal treats and a visit from Santa who turns the park into a winter wonderland with two millions of twinkling lights. Holiday in the Park will be held at Six Flags Magic Mountain on select nights from November 20 to January 2. Magic Mountain has been forced to reinvent the annual winter vacation event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has closed California theme parks for more than a year. Valencia Amusement Park offered a hugely popular drive-thru version of Holiday in the Park last year that became a surprise hit with fans desperate for entertainment amid the continued coronavirus lockdown and has been extended several times and finally extended until January. SEE ALSO: Knotts Merry Farm returns with holiday shows, music, ice skating and snow Holiday in the Park 2021 will feature eight themed vacation zones designed to be explored on foot rather than by car. HollyRock in the underground area of ​​the park will feature a 1950s rockabilly theme with a lighted time travel tunnel, classic cars, holiday tunes, jugglers, and a 22-foot Christmas tree. Merry lane will shine with a synchronized music display, larger-than-life ornaments and a century-old Wishing Oak illuminated with thousands of white lights in the DC Comics Metropolis area of ​​the park The Creepy neighborhood will transform the Screampunk District with the sights and sounds of 19th century Industrial Revolution holidays, which includes a video tour of the Steampunk Candy and Toy Factory on the front of the Gearworks Theater. SEE ALSO: Six Flags Magic Mountain unveils Wonder Woman single-rail roller coaster for 2022 Snowy nights will paint Full Throttle Plaza in silver hues with a live show featuring holiday music and dancers. Peppermint Path will be lined with candy cane-colored red and white lights midway between the Viper and Katys Kettle roller coasters. Polar point will present a winter wonderland of larger-than-life snow sculptures and icicle lights near the Viper roller coaster. Place des Fêtes will greet visitors with buildings shrouded in lights and artificial snowfall made from soap bubbles. Santa Claus Village will welcome Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their elves with crafts, stories and vacation photos available at their North Pole chalet at Golden Bear Plaza through December 24. SEE ALSO: What’s new at Disneyland for the Christmas holidays Seasonal food and treats throughout the park will include turkey poutine, cranberry pulled pork sandwiches, egg breast and macaroni and cheese rolls, peppermint rinds and funnel cakes with apples and cinnamon. Marshmallows and smores can be roasted on open fireplaces throughout the park. Unlike the 2020 drive-thru version, this year Holiday in the Park will allow visitors to ride Magic Mountains roller coasters and other attractions. Holiday in the Park will be held at Six Flags Magic Mountain from November 20-28, December 3-5, December 10-12, December 17-31 and January 1-2.

