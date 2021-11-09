General hospital actor criticized for transphobic social media post





General hospital Actor Ingo Rademacher was fired from the ABC daytime soap after he failed to comply with the show’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. It comes a day after fellow Rademachers called him for sharing an anti-trans mem on social media. Its final episode of the series will take place on November 22, according to Hollywood journalist. Rademacher had been a regular on the show for about 25 years. The outlet noted that Rademacher had been outspoken against the vaccination warrants. On Sunday, he posted on Instagram, I will be with you to fight for medical freedom. He also posted a photo on Sunday of Dr Rachel Levine, the Assistant Secretary of Health who is the highest ranked trans person in the US federal government, and the newly elected Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Winsome Sears, the first black woman to ever have. will occupy the position. The photo caption read: Hello and welcome to ClownTown, where the dude on the left is a empowering woman and the woman on the right is a white supremacist. Companion General hospital trans woman star Cassandra James responded on Twitter I’m aware of transphobic post shared by coworkerGeneral hospitalactor. Shame on you. You have serious unlearning and an education to do. I am deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance can come from ourGHfamily. She added: Transgender people are violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us. The cis world doesn’t decide which of us is valuable. I’m so proud of the fans for always holding us to a high standard, for speaking out against transphobia and violence. General hospital actor Nancy Lee Grahn responded to James’ tweet, writing that Rademacher was thankfully no longer in the GHto throw. Transphobia and gender abuse are disgusting and should be unacceptable in any industry, including soap / theater, Grahn continued. On Monday, Rademacher said it was not acceptable to call a black woman a white supremacist and doubled down on her transphobic remarks. I also don’t think it’s okay to call a transgender an empowered woman, because where does that leave women? he said in a video. I apologize for not crossing dude and putting transgender, Rademacher said. Personally, I wouldn’t have written it that way. Also in the video, he addressed some comments to James. Cassandra, I apologize to you too, sincerely, he said. I think you are absolute talent and you are very beautiful too, I don’t think a transphobic man would say that.

