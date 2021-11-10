Entertainment
Most Wanted Author Dr. Charles Sophy, Hollywoods
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Hollywood’s most wanted psychiatrist gives free advice over the holidays to help families struggling with conflict. “You might not like Uncle Joe’s jokes or your mother-in-law’s sarcastic comments, but there is a way to let peace reign,” Dr. Sophy said.
Dr Charles Sophy is a Board Certified Psychiatrist of Beverly Hills and Shrinks to the Stars with over 35 years of experience. Dr. Sophy is board certified in three clinical specialties: Adult Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Family Practice. His expertise and advice are highly sought after by celebrities in Hollywood and across the country. Some of his famous former clients include Paris Hilton, Mel B, Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre and many other high profile clients.
Dr Sophy has a private practice in Beverly Hills and is a clinical instructor at the Neuro-Psychiatric Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles. He is also the medical director of the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS), the nation’s largest child welfare system, where he developed and researched medical health systems. and mental for all children at risk or entering the foster care system.
Her book Side-By-Side presents a revolutionary program to help mothers and daughters learn to navigate and resolve even their most volatile conflicts, taking their relationship to a new level of understanding, love and respect.
“It is possible for mothers and daughters to learn to accept each other’s differences and embrace the good memories they can create during the holiday season”, said Dr Sophie.
In particular, Dr Sophie often appears as an expert guest on Dr Phil, where he is also a member of the advisory board. He has been featured on shows like Entertainment tonight, Celebrity Rehab With Dr Drew, “Larry King Live“and” The Today Show. “Dr. Sophy is one of the most sought-after psychiatrists in Hollywood. In 2007, he was a trusted advisor to Paris Hilton, when she spent time in prison. He also counseled Dr. Dre and his wife during their divorce When not treating patients, the rest of his time is spent lecturing across the country and guest appearing on many national television shows and podcasts.
Throughout the month of November and DecemberDr. Sophy’s internet subscribers will connect to her social media pages. His Instagram has over 100,000 followers, where he often posts videos discussing his thoughts on current events and answering questions from fans. His expert advice can also be found on Videojug.com where he is their expert in children’s mental health.
We did a Q&A with Dr Sophie to find out more about him.
What’s the most rewarding part of your job?
The most rewarding part of my job is seeing the smile on the face and in the heart of someone that I have truly helped and improved their quality of life. I have been very intuitive all my life feeling things and wanting to help people.
What’s the secret to getting to the heart of people’s problems?
There is no real secret other than your own intuition and knowing yourself. You can’t identify anyone’s problems unless you have been able to identify your own and resolve them completely. Otherwise, the blind leads the blind.
When / how did you start working with Dr Phil?
I started working with Dr Phil about 10 years ago. We started slowly as we built our trust in the friendship as well as our professional relationship. Over the past 10 years, we have built a lot of trust and respect for each other. We were fortunate to be in a position where we could combine our skills and help millions and millions of people both in the studio and on the air.
Do you have big plans ahead?
Yes, I have several big projects around. I am working with several production companies to develop a show in which I will discuss helping others, especially families, as they deal with real-life issues that have only intensified since the pandemic.
I also have a book that will be released in early 2022. It will be published by Simon and Schuster, and it will focus on parenting from my perspective as the medical director of the largest child welfare system in the country. and working in a private practice that is riddled with wealth and confusion.
