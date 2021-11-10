Shailene Woodley defends Aaron Rodgers from paparazzi photos





Aaron Rodgers has been heavily critical of the media after it was revealed last week that he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, although he told reporters in August that he was immune. Now his fiancee, Shailene Woodley, is defending him against at least one Daily Mail story that allegedly featured paparazzi photos showing the masked athlete and having coffee on Monday in Brentwood. According to the Big Little Lies actor, the guy in these photos was definitely not his handsome quarterback. Not even close. A quick check of the Daily Mail website suggests the photos have been taken down. And let’s hope that the identity of the hiking dude as Woodley called him will never be made public, as it got a little personal in his comments. You literally have to calm down. it’s just HILARIOUS, said Woodley on Tuesday in his Instagram stories, writing about the screenshots in the article. news outlets ALWAYS hang on to straws to denigrate Aaron. find random men in the streets of the city and say it’s him. Then the 29 year old got specific, writing I know Aarons’ body VERY well. first of all, his feet, um and no offense to this hiking guy, are A LOT bigger and end with a wink emoticon. She had a lot of pink arrows pointing at her feet, in case anyone didn’t know what feet are. also, for those of us who know aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sports and media, she continued in another photo, it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands in the world. the planet f. this unconscious buddy, clearly, doesn’t. (go ahead, zoom in). Finally she wrote on a photo of a dark colored sedan cute car dude but Aaron would never drive that. Indeed, the Rodgers car collection is would have Ms. macho, with the exception of Aston Martin custom golf cart which came with a furry pink steering wheel cover. Rodgers missed the Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 and going into a 10-day isolation period. He told reporters he was feeling very well. I walk to the beat of my own drum, 2020 NFL MVP said on Friday The Pat McAfee Show. I am a firm believer in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not having to nod to a waking culture or a bunch of crazy individuals saying you have to do something. Rodgers said he was allergic to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and that his medical team had informed him that my danger of getting an adverse event from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was greater than the risk of contracting COVID and recover. The 37-year-old has also said he’s not some kind of anti-vax flat land. I am someone who is a critical thinker. Times writer Chuck Schilken contributed to this report.

