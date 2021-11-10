Entertainment
Actor and former Taos resident Dean Stockwell has died | Local News
Robert Dean Stockwell, a former Taos resident who starred in numerous films throughout his career, died of natural causes on Nov. 7, according to his wife, Joy Marchenko. He was 85 years old.
Stockwell was born March 5, 1936 in North Hollywood and spent his childhood in Los Angeles and New York.
Stockwell was the youngest son of Elizabeth “Betty” and Harry Stockwell, actor and lyrical baritone singer in New York productions of Carousel and Oklahoma! as well as the voice of Prince Charming in the Disney animated film Snow White. His older brother was television and film actor Guy Stockwell. His stepmother, Nina Olivette, was an actress, comedian, singer and dancer in burlesque and theater in North America and New York.
Stockwell’s father was appearing on Broadway in Oklahoma !, when he heard about a play, Innocent Voyage by Paul Osborne, which was looking for child actors. As a result, Stockwell’s mother took her two sons for an audition. Both boys were successful. Stockwell’s role was small and the acting only lasted for a short time, but it did lead to a contract with MGM.
After appearing in The Valley of Indecision in 1945, his career as a child actor took off, but Stockwell found the experience of being a child actor difficult, once noting: “I didn’t particularly like acting, When I was young. I thought it was a lot of work. There were a few movies that I liked, they were comedies, they weren’t big movies, which weren’t very successful, so I was always known as a serious kid. I had those kinds of roles and I didn’t care much for them. “
Other studios started using it in their productions and he barely had time for himself.
In 1951, he appeared in a lead role alongside Joel McCrea in a Universal western, Cattle Drive. “
Stockwell graduated from Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles and attended the University of California, Berkeley for a year before dropping out. While in Berkeley, Stockwell immersed himself in music and wrote several small compositions.
Stockwell took a number of years and resumed his acting career as an adult in 1956. He starred in several shows and in 1957 he starred as Judd Steiner in the Broadway adaptation of Compulsion, based on the story of Leopold and Loeb. He then reprized his role in the 1959 film version. He and his Compulsion co-stars Orson Welles and Bradford Dillman shared the Best Actor award at Cannes in 1959.
Stockwell married actress Millie Perkins on April 15, 1960, but the marriage ended in divorce two years later. Stockwell, meanwhile, took care of working both in film and television.
In the mid-1960s, Stockwell abandoned the entertainment business, drawn into Topanga Canyon’s hippie culture by close friends including artists George Herms and Wallace Berman, another child actor and “dropout” Russ Tamblyn and musician Neil. Young (in the mid-1970s he designed the cover for Young’s (1976) American Stars’ n Bars album. View of my existence that I didn’t have before. I have no regrets. “
A little-known but interesting anecdote is that his photograph of fellow assemblage / collage artist Wallace Berman is included on the cover of The Beatles Sgt. Album of the group Peppers Lonely Hearts Club. That makes two Taos residents on this iconic cover, the other is the artist, Larry Bell.
About the movie Human Highway, he recalled We Made This Movie Without a Script, in an interview with me in 2015.
Dennis Hopper had encouraged the storyline that inspired After The Gold Rush and rumor has it that when Hopper was looking for a ranch to buy after doing Easy Rider, it was Stockwell who suggested he look into Taos.
Stockwell returned to the game with a supporting role in Psych-Out (1968) with Susan Strasberg and Jack Nicholson.
He went on to play the guest role on television shows and would appear in occasional feature films.
In December 1981, Stockwell married his second wife, Joy Marchenko, a textile expert and collector, who was then based in Morocco. The following year, Stockwell and Neil Young directed and starred together in Human Highway (1982).
By this time, Stockwell had moved to Taos, New Mexico, and was depressed about the state of his career, turning to real estate to pay the bills. On November 5, 1983, his wife gave birth to their son Austin.
As fate willed it, his career quickly took on a new trajectory. In 1984, he appeared in Wim Wenders’ critically acclaimed film Paris, Texas, and the same year, in the film version of David Lynch’s Dune. Stockwell later said “After Paris, Texas and Dune, I think I have a pretty good start for what amounts to a third career.”
Stockwell’s second child with wife Marchenko, Sophie, was born on August 5, 1985.
In 1986, Stockwell made an appearance in another production of Lynch, the neo-noir thriller Blue Velvet.
In 1988 he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Mafia boss Tony “the Tiger” Russo in the comedy Married to the Crowd.
In 1989, Stockwell appeared as a second leading role on the show Quantum Leap, which ended up running for five seasons.
He continued to work steadily through the 90s and into the new millennium.
Also a visual artist, Stockwell exhibited his collages and sculptures in Taos, where he was a familiar face for many years, frequenting his favorite restaurants and cigar shops.
In January 2016, he suffered a stroke at his home in Taos and after his recovery, he retired from acting and moved to join his family.
“He didn’t suffer at all,” his wife, Joy, said of her husband’s death. He is also survived by their children, Austin and Sophie Stockwell.
Read Tempo next week for a deeper dive into Stockwell’s life and times, from former Tempo editor Rick Romancito.
