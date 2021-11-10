GBBO fans horrified by Paul Hollywood as the show debuts





Great British Bake Off fans were horrified as Paul Hollywood entered at the start of this week’s episode as the bakers wrapped up the very first week “off” in the tent. The bakers will prepare gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan pastries. As hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas presented Bake Off’s first “free” week, Paul appeared in the background and pretended to frighten the couple completely covered in green paint. READ MORE: ITV Loose Women inundated with the same question about Kelle Bryan’s outfit blunder Paul was oddly dressed in a ripped white t-shirt and fans were horrified by his outfit. You can sign up for all the latest TV and Showbiz content here



If you’re obsessed with The Great British Bake Off and all things baking, you’re in luck like us too! Our Bake On Bake Off newsletter is full of gossip and reactions from the famous TV show. Plus, it’s packed with super quick and easy recipes that anyone can try out at home. You don’t need any fancy ingredients or equipment, and some pastries can be microwaved in under a minute. A lot of the recipes are healthy, vegan and gluten-free. It’s free and you’ll receive an email straight to your inbox twice a week. Registration takes a few seconds – just tap here, enter your email address and follow the instructions. Have you changed your mind? There is an “unsubscribe” button at the bottom of every newsletter we send out. Angela wrote: “I never want to see Paul Hollywood like this again, thank you #GBBO.” ZeaLancaster said: “Not Paul disguising himself as the Hulk #GBBO.” Some viewers quickly noticed that Paul had not covered parts of his body with the green paint. Matt Stanley tweeted: “How could they not paint Hulk / Paul’s HANDS green?! #GBBO.” Ant Dan joked, “The Inedible Hulk #GBBO.” Cheryl Muriel said: “What was that ?! Paul as the Hulk ??? #GBBO.” It comes as bakers were tasked with making eight dairy-free ice cream sandwich cakes for the signature baking as fans called on Freya to return to the tent after the vegan baker was taken out by Paul and his colleague. Judge Prue Leith. Stay up to date with the latest news from your Birmingham street or neighborhood or the West Midlands with our Birmingham News email updates.

