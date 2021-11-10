Meena Harris’ Phenomenal Goes into Entertainment – The Hollywood Reporter





Phenomenal, the media and merchandising company founded by Meena Harris, is entering the entertainment space, hiring former Universal executive Juliet Liu as head of content and entertainment, and Regina Lee as responsible for development for cinema and television. Phenomenal was founded with a clothing and merchandise line, then expanded into impact marketing campaigns with the launch of Phenomenal Productions last year. With its entry into entertainment, Phenomenal will continue to focus its focus on content and partnerships focused on women and historically excluded communities. “It’s honestly happening a lot faster than we expected, which is very exciting,” said Harris. Hollywood journalist. Harris, who is Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece, added that they are taking the step now because they have built a “consumer brand with a loyal and engaged integrated audience who are waiting for the next thing, and have come. to be this amazing and vibrant community. At Phenomenal, Liu will be responsible for developing the company’s content roster, which will include scripted and unscripted programming across film, TV, podcasts and digital media, as well as its all-new sound. Reading Club, which counts Nikole Hannah-Jones The 1619 project and his child companion Born on the water as his top picks. Phenomenal has already existed partnerships with some entertainment companies as well, a recent example being a partnership with Netflix on Bridgerton-themed clothing. A lawyer by training, Harris launched Phenomenal with clothing bearing slogans like “Phenomenal Woman” (based on the poem by Maya Angelou), and with books like Kamala and Maya’s big idea, on the childhood of his mother and his aunt. At one point, the company also sold clothing bearing slogans related to Harris’s aunt, although Harris and the company have since focused on this personal relationship. At Universal Filmed Entertainment, Liu oversaw the studio’s creative innovation department, including Universal’s partnership with Epic Games. “My role at Universal really gave me the big picture of all the rapid disruptions that are happening in the media landscape. There are a lot of changes happening, both in the way content is created and distributed, and also in consumer behavior, ”Liu said. “I think there is a real opportunity on the content creation side to build a business that is uniquely prepared for this changing landscape.” Lee, meanwhile, previously led the development of 20th Television-based Mandy Moore’s Roll with the Punches Productions before joining Phenomenal earlier this year. But it will be Phenomenal’s focus on fairness and the presence of under-represented voices that Harris and his team hope to differentiate their offerings from other production companies in the market. “We will bring this goal into everything we do,” Liu said. “Trying to think about fairness along every aspect of the value chain, in terms of Hollywood as an industry, in terms of the people we collaborate with, the way we make movies or television shows, whose voices we amplify. “ “It’s the opportunity to create a media company that has this specific mission in mind that really excites me, and I don’t see much of it in the landscape at the moment,” she added.

