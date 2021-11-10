Snowfall actor Damson Idris shares video of Saweetie playing piano for him: “My Teacher”





Saweetie and Damson Idris Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic; Amy Sussman / Getty Images Saweetie, Damson Idris Damson Idris takes notes of Saweetie. The 28-year-old played the piano in a black-and-white video shared on the Snowfall the actor’s Instagram story on Monday. Saweetie concentrates on the keys as Idris, 30, records, circling her on the piano until the two burst out laughing. “I wish I could play,” said Idris, who wrote “@saweetie My Teacher” on the video. Saweetie re-shared the video on her own Instagram story also. On Saturday, Saweetie tweeted simply, “I want babies”, to which Nick Cannon jokingly replied with multiple emojis, including an icon that raises a hand. Although the Masked singer the host responded wordlessly, many fans interpreted the tweet as Cannon volunteering. The father of seven’s public flirtation came after he announced he was committed to celibacy until the new year. RELATED: Saweetie reveals his goal of becoming a billionaire by talking to USC students: “Anything can happen” Never miss a story sign up for PEOPLEthe free daily newsletter of to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Speaking to PEOPLE in January, the “My Type” rapper open to his ascent to glory, saying: “I am always looking for independence, looking for the bag and also the inspiration of others.” “While I am here chasing my dreams, I hope I will inspire the little girls at home who watch me, who will one day grow up to be a businesswoman or an artist like me,” she added. at the time. RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Responds After Saweetie Tweeted She Wanted ‘Babies’ “When you work hard, practice positive thinking, and believe in yourself, you end up being rewarded for the things that make you materially frosty,” Saweetie explained. “But frost has always been a state of mind. All scammers are frost.” “I love the glitz and the glamor, but most of all, I love this money and I love running my business,” she added. “I’m really excited to be exploring this business element of my career in 2021. So, yes, I’m a fashion girl. Yes, I’m an artist. But above all that, I’m a business woman.”

