“Quantum Leap” star was 85 – The Hollywood Reporter

Dean Stockwell, whose eclectic seven-decade career has included the starring role in The boy with green hair, an Oscar nomination for Married to the crowd and a featured tour Quantum leap, is dead. He was 85 years old.

Stockwell died of natural causes on Sunday, family spokesman Jay Schwartz said Hollywood journalist. Representative Lesa Kirk added that he died surrounded by members of his immediate family in New Zealand.

Signed to a contract with MGM shortly after making his Broadway debut at the age of 6, Stockwell walked away from show business at least three times, only to return. His many memorable characters included the traitor Dr. Wellington Yueh in David Lynch Dune (1984) and the pansexual lip-syncing pimp / drug dealer Roy Orbison’s “In Dreams” in Blue velvet (1986), another Lynch classic.

Stockwell also played Howard Hughes in Tucker: The man and his dream (1988), the second of three films he made for Francis Ford Coppola; appeared as Harry Dean Stanton’s brother in Wim Wenders Paris, Texas (1984); and stole scenes as a desperate movie agent in Robert Altman’s film The player (1992).

The cigar-loving actor enjoyed great success at Cannes, sharing the honors for Best Actor “cast” at the festival with the likes of Orson Welles, Ralph Richardson and Jason Robards for his work as one of the two killers of arrogant teens in Compulsion (1959) and as Edmund in terminal tuberculosis – Eugene O’Neill’s alter ego – in Sidney Lumet The long journey of a day into the night (1962).

In Joseph Losey’s anti-war allegory Boy with green hair (1948) Stockwell, then 11, starred alongside Pat O’Brien as Peter, an orphan who wakes up one morning to find his hair has mysteriously turned bright green. The young actor ended up with a scalp infection that lasted for over a year.

A few months earlier, Stockwell had received a special Golden Globe for minors for playing the son of widower Gregory Peck in Gentleman’s Agreement (1947).

In mafia satire Married to the crowd (1988), directed by Jonathan Demme, Stockwell’s Tony “The Tiger” Russo bumps into Marco’s Frank “The Cucumber” (Alec Baldwin), then romantically pursues his widow, Angela (Michelle Pfeiffer).

“No character has ever come to me so clearly, so easily, and so completely as Tony. It was almost as if I had done it before in another life,” he said. Movie Comment in a 1988 interview. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m half Italian or I’ve never had the opportunity to play this type of role before – a gift of hunting for women, amoral and high level. But I just lit up the minute I read it, and didn’t have to touch it. The! Solid. Completely.”

Stockwell has won Emmy nominations for four consecutive years for playing the streetwise hologram Admiral Al Calavicci opposite Scott Bakula in the 1989-93 NBC series. Quantum leap. He also had a recurring role on CBS ‘ I, another series created by Donald P. Bellisario.

In his Biographical dictionary of the film, David Thomson called Stockwell a “versatile, reliable but never entirely predictable character actor who seems blessed to play winged men with a rare experience – as if they might have had green hair once. “.

Robert Dean Stockwell was born March 5, 1936 in North Hollywood. His parents were actors; his father, Harry, was a musical performer who provided the voice of Prince Charming in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). Meanwhile, his older brother Guy Stockwell would also become an actor and star in the 1966 remake of Nice gesture.

When he was 7 – around the time his parents separated – the curly-haired Dean (and his brother) were cast for Broadway comedy. Innocent Travel. He was spotted by an MGM talent scout and signed, then attended the Little Red Schoolhouse on the studio grounds, where Roddy McDowall, Elizabeth Taylor, Jane Powell, and Russ Tamblyn were classmates.

Dean. My oldest friend. A godfather figure for my daughter, Amber. Brilliant artist. Loving dad. We met on the set of The Boy With Green Hair, stayed close until his last breath. Be easy now, my brother. Give Dennis a hug for me when you see him from the other side. #DeanStockwell pic.twitter.com/BmotHFEmp0 – Russ Tamblyn (@RussTamblyn) November 9, 2021

Stockwell went on to make auspicious film debut as a runaway child in the famous musical Anchors weigh (1945) alongside Frank Sinatra, Kathryn Grayson and Gene Kelly.

The years that followed saw Stockwell appear in films such as The green years (1946), Song of the Thin Man (1947) – as son of William Powell, Nick Charles Jr. – Deep waters (1948), The secret garden (1949) and as the main character in Kim (1950), playing a British orphan disguised as an Indian.

“I think my game was strictly intuitive, from the start, and always stayed that way,” he said. Movie Comment. “I resisted any attempt by anyone to help me. Even when I started acting, when I was six or seven, I always knew, when I was doing a scene, if it was right. I don’t know how I knew, but I knew.

Stockwell remained under contract with MGM until the age of 16, when he decided to leave the company. He graduated from Hamilton High School in Los Angeles and briefly attended UC Berkeley before traveling across the country.

When he returned to show business about five years later, Stockwell found it difficult until he landed on Broadway in Compulsion, Meyer Levin’s adaptation of his novel based on the Leopold & Loeb trial.

He and McDowall played the cheeky duo who believe they committed the perfect murder before Stockwell reprized his role for the movie version of Fox directed by Richard Fleischer. (Bradford Dillman replaced McDowall in the feature film.)

Stockwell then played an overzealous military man on the 1961 fuzzy area episode “A Quality of Mercy” and spent a season in 1965 as Richard Chamberlain’s colleague on Dr Kildare.

He took another three-year hiatus from Hollywood in the mid-60s and hung out at Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco before returning for films such as Richard Rush. Psych-Exit (1968), Dunwich Horror (1970) and the unhappy one by Dennis Hopper The last movie (1971).

He and Hopper were great friends, he told the Los Angeles Times in 1988. “Before, we ran a lot. The beat clubs. Jazz joints. We were pretty wild, ”he said of his Blue velvet co-starring. “Barney’s Beanery was our real place. We started going there when it was an artists’ haunt.

His curriculum vitae also included that of Jack Cardiff Sons and lovers (1960), Rapture (1965), The loners (1972), the camper Washington werewolf (1973), Henry Jaglom Tracks (1976) in another duet with Hopper, Richard Brooks Evil is good (1982), William Friedkin Live and die in Los Angeles (1985), by Coppola Stone gardens (1987) and The rainmaker (1997), Beverly Hills Cop II (1987), Sandino (1991) and Air Force One (1997).

The late Demme once said he didn’t know what to expect when working with Stockwell on Married to the crowd – “which is probably what makes it so intriguing.” All I knew was that anything Dean would do would be completely different from the last time I had seen him.

“Every time he came on set we treated him like Tony the Tiger, bowing and scratching, paying homage to him. Dean was very much in character – speaking like a gangster, walking like a gangster, still rolling his neck like he was ready for a massage.

“Then he would walk around the set – in a very imperial way – and say, ‘It’s so nice to see how you work in the world of cinema. “

Among his most singular projects, Stockwell starred in Alsino and the Condor (1982), which was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign language film, and in the Mexican film Kill a stranger (1983). At this time, he again left the company to sell real estate in New Mexico.

He had a recurring role in Battlestar Galactica and found Bakula in 2002 and 2014 for episodes of Star Trek: Enterprise and NCIS: New Orleans, respectively.

Stockwell also co-wrote and co-directed with Neil Young the 1982 anti-nuclear film. Human highway. He first met the musician while they both lived in Los Angeles’ Topanga Canyon, and an unproduced script by Stockwell served as inspiration for Young for the flagship 1970 album. After the gold rush.

“He recorded everything in his studio in Topanga, and I was there during the entire recording. It was wonderful ”, Stockwell said in 2012.

An accomplished artist, Stockwell also designed the cover for another Young album from the 1977s. American stars and bars. He was known for his collages and dice sculptures.

In 1982, Stockwell married Joy Marchenko, a textile expert he had met in Cannes, and they had two children, Austin and Sophia. His first wife was actress Millie Perkins. He also dated “Mickey” singer Toni Basil for a while.

In a statement, Bakula called his Quantum leap co-star “a dear friend and mentor”.

“Despite a career that has spanned over his 70 plus years with the company, he has always been grateful and thrilled to have the chance to continue working,” he said. “The only time he complained was when we called him on the golf course and told him we were ready for him to come to work! He used to announce his presence on the soundstage (if we hadn’t already heard a puff of cigar smoke behind him) with a bellow: “The fun begins now!” Truer words have never been spoken.

12:30 p.m. Added statement from Scott Bakula.