New elevated protected bike lanes on Hollywood Way in Burbank – Streetsblog Los Angeles





The City of Burbank recently upgraded bicycle lanes on the Hollywood Way, installing the city’s first elevated protected bicycle lane. Burbank’s Hollywood Way Protected Bike Trail runs approximately 0.8 miles from San Fernando Road to Empire Avenue, primarily along the east side of Burbank Airport, between the two Burbank Airport Metrolink stations . According to the City of Burbank’s Deputy Director of Community Development, David Kriske, all new cycling facilities on the Hollywood Way between Empire and San Fernando have been installed as a condition of approval for the Airplane development project. Airplane (Company Website, city ​​approval documents web page) is a 61-acre redevelopment, comprising a half-dozen large “creative” industrial / office / warehouse buildings, along with a few smaller retail businesses and a hotel. Although there is quite a bit of surface parking around the buildings (around 2,150 spaces), Avion is, according to its website, quite geared towards public transport / walking / cycling – with a ‘management plan’. of transport demand and mobility in the project via surrounding public transport and multi-use routes through the project. Kriske noted that the bike path improvements were part of a comprehensive community benefit package of more than $ 23 million, which also included: contributions to the maintenance of Burbank Airport – North Metrolink Station and BurbankBus service

improvement and maintenance of three bus stops

subsidize 75 percent of a Metro or Metrolink monthly pass for 20 percent of employees

provide 60-space public parking for the Metrolink station Prior to the current installation, Hollywood Way had basic painted bike lanes. The city asked Avion to install an elevated protected cycle path along the facade of the project. This southerly cycle path passes at the level of the sidewalk, separated from pedestrians by a vegetated strip. The bike path runs behind bus shelters – creating what is called a bus island – to minimize conflict between buses, pedestrians and cyclists. The landscaping includes curbside rain gardens, which capture and infiltrate runoff from the streets. The nicest part of the new bike path / boardwalk is along the front of Avion’s Hollywood Way (the west side of Hollywood from San Fernando Road to Winona Avenue), but the developer was also required to install protected bike paths on the remaining parts of Hollywood Way between Empire and San Fernando. Near the entrance to Burbank Airport (on Thornton Avenue), there is another one-block stretch with a protected sidewalk lane that passes behind the airport. The rest of the bike path, including the east side (north side) of Hollywood Way, has a protected lane at street level, with plastic bollards. In a few short, relatively narrow stretches the protection is removed – and there is only a conventional painted cycle path. Kriske wrote that the developer designed and built the upgrades, with design assistance and approval from Burbank’s Public Works and Community Development departments. “Public Works has done a good job stepping out of its comfort zone to make several civil design decisions to implement Class IV [protected] facilities, ”Kriske noted,“ because this is the first elevated protected cycle path in Burbank. “ Overall, cycle lane treatments are indeed a stone’s throw from conventional cycle lanes: safe and visible, with good treatments at bus stops and extensive landscaped stretches. It’s not quite the pinnacle of walking / biking, as Hollywood Way remains a six-plus lane lane used by many drivers to access the airport. The Hollywood Way bike path is nearing completion and heavily used. According to Kriske, most of the facilities opened in June 2021. Construction is still underway on the San Fernando connecting road, across from Burbank Airport – Gare du Nord.

