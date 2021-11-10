The Harry Potter actor who was tragically murdered at 18 in south London





Rob Knox was 17 when he was cast as Marcus Belby in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. The character was part of the eccentric Professor Slughorns Slug Club and is seen in the film alongside other stars of the series, including British actor Jim Broadbent. However, sadly, Rob would never see himself playing alongside a star cast due to a tragic incident at Sidcup in south London, just over a year before the film’s release. READ MORE: Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe’s surprising secret skill that blew everyone away Rob, who has been an extra in both The Bill and Arthurian legendary hit story Arthur, was involved in an argument that took place outside a bar in 2008. He allegedly stepped in to help protect his 16-year-old brother, Jamie, from a man who threatened him.





The man, who was carrying two kitchen knives, stabbed Rob, killing him. The young actor died at just 18 with his devastated parents calling him the soul of the party and respectful of others. In 2009, her assassin Karl Bishop was tried and convicted of murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. Now a documentary on Rob’s life and the nefarious consequences of knife crime is being released with many famous actors such as Ray Winston.





There is also the Rob Knox Film Festival which takes place in Bexley every year in his memory. The objectives of the festival are as follows: Raise the profile of positive behavior among young people.



