Colorist Society launches Hollywood chapter





The Colorist Society today announced the launch of Colorist Society Hollywood, an exclusive, invitation-only group of top color finishing artists. The group’s mission is to defend their profession, support diversity initiatives and create educational opportunities for its members and associated industrial partners. They will also seek to deepen CSI’s links with other industry organizations and the entertainment industry at large. Colorist Society Hollywood is a vital resource for our continued growth and success, said CSI President Kevin Shaw. Its members include distinguished colorists who hold positions as trendsetters and influencers. We expect them to lead by example. Colorist Society Hollywood launches with the leadership of four distinguished officers. They are John Daro, Senior Intermediate Digital Colorist at Warner Post Production Creative Services; Michael Mintz Senior Digital Color Timer at Margarita Mix, Hollywood; Josh Petok is a freelance colorist based in Los Angeles; and Troy Smith, senior colorist at Margarita Mix Hollywood. Colorist Society Fellows Lynette Duensing, Lou Levinson and Walter Volpatto will act in an advisory capacity. Members are selected by Colorist Society members and section leaders based on their professional accomplishments, commitment to their craft, and years of service in the industry. Current members can submit other members for consideration as new members. Associate invitation-only memberships are also available for professionals in related disciplines, including cinematographers, color scientists, engineers, DITs and others. One of the main objectives of the new group will be to establish closer links with organizations representing directors, filmmakers and other professional disciplines. He hopes to work with other groups to co-host master classes, mentoring, technical events and podcasts. The group will also host live and virtual social and networking events. It’s important that colorists have a greater voice in issues that affect them and their careers, says Duensing. We want to be involved in the development of technical standards, to have our profession recognized in major awards ceremonies and to see the designated colourist as an individual category in IMDb. About the Society of Colorists

Society of Colorists (CSI) is the premier professional society devoted exclusively to promoting and honoring the professional accomplishments of colourists. It is an educational and cultural resource for the colourist community, the entertainment industry, and the public. Membership is open to professional colorists, DITs, telecine operators, color timers, finishers, restoration artists and color scientists. CSI holds regular meetings as chapters around the world. She also regularly attends trade shows and other events. The organization is currently planning an awards competition to honor outstanding achievements in the art and science of color grading.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shootonline.com/spw/colorist-society-launches-hollywood-chapter The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos