



Dean Stockwell, an actor best known for his role in television series Quantum leap died Sunday, November 7 at the age of 85. A representative for the actor says he died in his sleep of natural causes. As good as Quantum leap, Stockwell is known for his roles in two David Lynch films Blue velvet and Dune. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars for his performance in Married to the crowd. Born in 1936, Stockwell began his career as a child actor but would be best regarded for his work in the 1970s and 1980s, which saw him collaborate with directors such as William Friedkin, Wim Wenders and Tony Scott. Later in his career, Stockwell was highly regarded for his performance in a science fiction television show, Gallactica Battle Star. He retired from acting in 2015 following a stroke. In a video posted to YouTube, Lynch said: In honor of the great Dean Stockwell, today I would like to recommend Honky Tonk, Part 1 by Bill Doggett. This afternoon it will only be 64 degrees Fahrenheit, around 18 degrees Celsius and it will certainly be cloudy until this afternoon. This afternoon there will be clouds but also a chance to have blue skies and golden sun along the way. Everyone is having a good day. Stockwell Quantum leap co-star Scott Bakula also said in a statement: I loved him very much and was honored to know him. He made me a better human being. Actor Russ Tamblyn also paid tribute to Stockwell on Twitter: My Oldest Friend. A godfather figure for my daughter, Amber. Brilliant artist. Loving dad. We met on the set of The boy with green hair, stayed close until his last breath. Be easy now, my brother. Give Dennis a hug for me when you see him from the other side. Alex Winter also wrote on social media: Dean Stockwell was one of the greatest actors of his generation. Less showboaty and affected than many of his more famous contemporaries, but often more nuanced and interesting. I wanted it badly for my Children of showbiz doc but politely refused, he was done with the camera. Former co-star Edward James Olmos also tweeted: A true giant of a human has passed away. I had the chance to work with him on Miami vice and Battle star. I will cherish the years we spent together. He was a gift for anyone who really knew him.

