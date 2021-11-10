Vicky Kaushal has revealed that he almost turned down the opportunity to play the role of Major Vihan Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike because he had no connection to the film in the beginning.

The war film, released in 2019, is based on the surgical strike at Uri. Vicky Kaushal’s slogan, How’s the Josh, has become very popular.

Appearing on Film Companion’s Front Row chat, Vicky said that Uri was something I was going to skip. In the middle of shooting Raazi I read the movie, maybe I was tired, I went to work the next day without feeling connected. ”

It was his father who convinced him to accept it. “My dad found the script and read it. He told me it would be the biggest mistake if I didn’t. I asked for more time. Read the script again. And I was really excited. to do so, he added.

Uri: The Surgical Strike was directed by Aditya Dhar and also starred Yami Gautam. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film collected 245.36 crores. Not only did the film perform well at the box office, but Uri also increased the popularity of Vicky Kaushal.

Since the film, Vicky has acted in a few films. These include Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and the critically acclaimed Sardar Udham. Vicky will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, in which he plays Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a superhero action film The Immortal Ashwatthama starring Uri Aditya Dhar and Mr Lele.

Lately, Vicky has been making headlines for her alleged marriage to Katrina Kaif. The acting couple are rumored to have been dating for two years now and preparing for a winter wedding. Vicky and Katrina have yet to respond to these rumors.