“Quantum Leap” star, “Anchors Aweigh” was 85





Dean Stockwell, known for his role as Admiral Al Calavicci in the late 1980s NBC series “Quantum leap” is dead. He was 85 years old. Stockwell representative Lesa Kirk confirmed his death to USA TODAY, writing that he “passed away surrounded by members of his immediate family in New Zealand”. “Dean was a gentle, courteous and one of a kind man, a class act,” added Kirk. Stockwell began his acting as a child actor withMetro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios.His first major film role came in 1945 when he starred alongside Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly in the Oscar-winning musical “Anchors Aweigh”. From that point on he continued to star in film roles in the 1940s and 1950s. Around the 1960s, Stockwell began making appearances on several NBCTV series, including “Wagon Train”, “The Dick Powell Theater” and “Dr. Kildare”. In the mid-1960s, Stockwell left Hollywood and became a regular presence in the hippie enclave of Topanga Canyon. After encouragement from Dennis Hopper, Stockwell wrote a screenplay that was never produced but which inspired Neil Youngs’ 1970 album After the Gold Rush, which takes its name from the Stockwells script. Stockwell, a longtime friend with Young, then co-directed and starred with Young on Human Highway in 1982. Stockwell also designed the cover for the Youngs 1977 American Stars N Bars album. The Emmy-nominated actor returned to the screen as his career oscillated between television and film roles before landing his leading television role in “Quantum leap” which lasted five seasons. The sci-fi series first landed on the small screen in 1989 as it followed physicist Sam Beckett, played by Scott Bakula, as he journeyed through time with Stockwell’s sidekick character to correct problems. historical errors. “Quantum Leap” won six prime-time Emmy Awards before the series ended in 1993. Stockwell was nominated several times for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in “Quantum” and was also nominated for a Oscar for his main comic mafia character in Married to the Crowd. Following:Colbert and Scott Bakula relaunch the “Quantum Leap” to stop Donald Trump In the 2000s, Stockwell continued his career in the sci-fi genre by joining the cast of “Battlestar Galactica” as antagonist John Cavil. In In 2014, he again joined his “Quantum Leap” co-star Bakula on the set of “NCIS: New Orleans” before playing his last film in the 2015 movie “Entertainment”. Many in the Hollywood community have sent their condolences to the actor whose career spanned nearly 70 years. “Too close for comfort” actress Lydia Cornell remembers him as an “incredible actor”. “Rest in peace Dean Stockwell. What an incredible actor. He always had a flicker of mischievous humor (sic) in his eyes. I was honored to work with him on the Quantum Leapat pilot @NBCUniversal with Scott Bakula,” she wrote. Battlestar Galactica star Edward Olmos wrote: “A real giant human has passed away. I was fortunate enough to work with him on Miami Vice and Battlestar. I will cherish the years we spent together. He was a gift to everyone who really knew him.” Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy, and their two children, Austin Stockwell and Sophie Stockwell. Contribution: The Associated Press

