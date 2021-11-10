Travis Scotts’ ties to Houston could complicate Astroworld investigation

HOUSTON Over the course of his musical career, Travis Scott has developed more than the usual bond between a rap megastar and the rulers of his hometown. He knew the Houston police chief. His mother distributed turkeys with the mayor on Thanksgiving Day. He received a key to the city.

These connections added a layer of complication to an already loaded criminal investigation into the deaths of eight young spectators, who collapsed as the crowd marched to the stage as Mr Scott performed on Friday night at his Astroworld festival in Houston.

Houston police officers were providing security, both on the clock and in the dark as employees of the event organizers, according to city officials. Now the same police department, along with the city’s fire department, is in charge of the investigation.

Among the issues affecting the role of the local police were decisions about whether, when and how to stop the performance of Mr Scott, who continued the show for about 40 minutes after the city declared a mass casualty event concert.