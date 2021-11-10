Entertainment
Travis Scotts’ ties to Houston could complicate Astroworld investigation
HOUSTON Over the course of his musical career, Travis Scott has developed more than the usual bond between a rap megastar and the rulers of his hometown. He knew the Houston police chief. His mother distributed turkeys with the mayor on Thanksgiving Day. He received a key to the city.
These connections added a layer of complication to an already loaded criminal investigation into the deaths of eight young spectators, who collapsed as the crowd marched to the stage as Mr Scott performed on Friday night at his Astroworld festival in Houston.
Houston police officers were providing security, both on the clock and in the dark as employees of the event organizers, according to city officials. Now the same police department, along with the city’s fire department, is in charge of the investigation.
Among the issues affecting the role of the local police were decisions about whether, when and how to stop the performance of Mr Scott, who continued the show for about 40 minutes after the city declared a mass casualty event concert.
On Tuesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner met with senior officials from both agencies and his office released a collection of permits the city had issued for the festival. No stone will be overlooked, the mayor told reporters at an unrelated event. How did it happen? Where have there been missteps? Was the ball dropped and by whom?
At the same time, at a meeting of county commissioners, Houston County’s top official, Lina Hidalgo, reiterated her keen interest in an independent investigation into the deaths.
But any county investigation could be difficult to pursue. According to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions of an independent investigation who requested anonymity to share the details of a private conversation, the county’s ability to do anything has been limited by the criminal investigation announced by the Town Police Chief Troy Finner right after the concert. Ms Hidalgo considered bringing in an outside law firm or other third-party investigator.
Judge Hidalgo is very keen to understand what, if anything, could have prevented this tragedy from happening by thoroughly examining all aspects of what happened, said Rafael Lemaitre, spokesperson for Ms Hidalgo. . He added that she wanted to see a sober and objective analysis of what was wrong and what could be improved in the future.
Chief Finner said on Saturday there had been a discussion between police and firefighters, promoters and representatives of the venue, NRG Park, about how best to end the concert earlier. They feared to start riots, he said.
You can’t just close when you have 50,000 and over 50,000 people, Chief Finner said. I think this part was pretty good.
Chef Finner told The New York Times on Monday that he visited the musician in his trailer before his show to express concerns about the crowds.
I expressed my concerns about public safety, the chief, who knows Mr Scott personally, said in a statement posted on Twitter, adding that the meeting was brief and respectful.
On Tuesday, city investigators appeared to be leading the investigation themselves. The local branch of the FBI offered to help, but the Houston Police Department did not ask for help, a spokesperson for the office said. State police did not play a role in the investigation.
As of Tuesday, it was not clear what criminal conduct the Houston Police were investigating. A spokesperson for the department, Victor Senties, declined to answer questions.
The causes of death for the eight people killed at the concert, aged 14 to 27, have not yet been determined. The county medical examiner said it could take several weeks.
It can be difficult to ascribe criminal guilt during a large-scale event where witnesses described a growing crowd that crushed and stomped on people who had passed out and fell to the ground. More than 300 were injured, including one 9 year old boy who remained in an induced coma in critical condition.
The crime should be gross negligence up to the level of criminal misconduct, and that is an extremely high bar, said Steven Adelman, lawyer and vice president of the Event Safety Alliance, a trade association focused on safety in the workplace. ‘live events.
I see no basis for criminal liability at this extremely early stage, he said, but added a caveat that remained largely unknown.
Dozens of civil lawsuits have been filed by injured spectators and by the families of those whose loved ones have been killed.
Tony Buzbee, a lawyer representing the family of one victim, Axel Acosta, said he would set a timeline to show festival organizers and security lost control almost from the time the event gates opened on Friday.
Mr Buzbee also questioned whether it was possible to count on the police department to conduct the investigation impartially given the role of its officers in the event. The Houston Police Department won’t look good coming out of this, that’s clear, he said. How many entities can properly investigate themselves?
The mess at the event was predicted by the organizers and the city after the stampede at the Astroworld 2019 event which left at least three people injured. Security has been stepped up this year, with a greater police presence and reinforced fences.
Yet many in the city saw the event and Mr. Scott was born Jacques B. Webster in a positive light. The musician spent the days leading up to this year’s festival tour Houston for community events with its charitable foundation.
The festival, named after an album by Mr. Scott, itself harnessed a sense of nostalgia among Houstonians, reviving the name of a popular amusement park where many had spent the day as children on the mountains. Russian Texas Cyclone or Greezed Lightnin.
When I heard that Travis Scott was doing these kinds of events, that memory came back, said Dwight Boykins, a former city councilor who knows Mr Scott’s father. He was trying to bring back joy and happiness. This is what I assumed.
In 2018, after the first Astroworld festival, Mayor Turner proclaimed November 18 to be Astroworld Day.
The following year, Mr. Turner appeared on stage at Astroworld with Mr. Scott and handed him a key to the city. The mayor said the Mr. Scotts festival had inspired him to try to create a new permanent amusement park like the old one.
We owe this guy a lot for keeping Houston on the map, he said at the time. This city loves you.
