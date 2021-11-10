Entertainment
Joystick Comedy Barcade brings national stand-up talent to Iowa City
Corridor Entertainment Group has renamed its bar, Yacht Club, to Joystick Comedy Barcade. The bar will feature stand-up comedy, karaoke and arcade games.
Joystick Comedy Barcade offers a new option for college students looking for arcade games, stand-up comedy, and karaoke in downtown Iowa City.
The renowned bar was previously known as the Iowa City Yacht Club. It now offers a variety of arcade games, including Pac-Man, Pinball, Donkey Kong, and Sno Bros.
Joystick, similar to the Yacht Club, will continue to host stand-up and karaoke parties.
Jason Zeman, CEO of Corridor Entertainment Group, which owns Joystick with the adjacent Studio 13, said business and reception during the first month under the new name has been excellent.
I knew the place was in need of a refresh and saw this as a great ability to continue live and local entertainment, while also meeting an unmet need, Zeman wrote in an email to The Iowan Daily.I didn’t think the space would be just an arcade bar, but it seemed like a fun addition to the comedy-focused space.
Zeman wrote that supply chain constraints have slowed the ability of bars to buy new games since it opened in October.
Supply chain issues have hampered our ability to get games as fast as we want (we actually delayed the transition by two months because of this). We have over two dozen games and at least a dozen more to come, he wrote.
Travis ColtrainJoystick’s director of reservations and events coordinator, said the bar can help Iowa City’s stand-up scene by acting as a central gathering point for area comedians.
RELATED: New bar offers alcohol-free alternative to Iowa City
I think of the pandemic, a lot of the open mics that were going on and a lot of the work that had gone into creating this really good stand-up scene that was out there in Iowa City kind of fell apart, has he declared. I think so far Joystick has done a good job building on that and bringing this really big stand-up scene back to Iowa City.
Coltrain, who worked at the bar when it was called the Yacht Club, said the atmosphere at the bar has remained the same since the name change, maintaining its laid-back and laid back vibe.
I think Joystick still has that vibe of, okay, you can sit back, relax, watch a comedy show, maybe sing karaoke, play a few video games, have a beer or two and then a kinda like, make your way home, he said.
Coltrain, who is himself a writer and actor, hosts the open mic nights on Thursdays, as well as events on Fridays and Saturdays. He said it helped him stay motivated to keep writing and always have fresh material.
We have regulars who come to a lot of our comedy shows, he said. I don’t want to do the same material every time I’m up there. It definitely prompts me to constantly write new content and constantly think of new ways to make jokes.
Coltrain added that in addition to the open mic nights, Joystick Comedy Barcade will also host national comics in mid-November such as Tyler fowler and Jake silberman.
Zachary Ziolkowski, 28, a Joystick customer, said he appreciates the bar’s inclusiveness.
I think it provides a safe space for LGBTQ people, and it’s just an inclusive space for people who need homes, he said.
Ziolkowski said he liked the number of different events held by Joystick Comedy Barcade.
I feel like there’s always something going on here, he said. It’s a bit for everyone and I think everyone appreciates it.
