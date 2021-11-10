Lizzo honors Missy Elliott in tearful Hollywood Walk of Fame speech





It's not every day that we honor our heroes, but yesterday Lizzo celebrated a musician who inspired her to become the superstar she is today: Missy Elliott. November 8, music icon and visionary Missy Elliott received a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. At a ceremony for the star, Lizzo, Ciara and others supported Missy, and Lizzo's speech was particularly moving as it highlighted the powerful impact Missy had on the music. Stepping onto the podium, Lizzo thanked the legendary rapper for shedding light on black girls. "I've watched you my whole life and seen a superstar in you, but I've seen myself too and I've never seen myself before," Lizzo said. "You live so boldly and so beautifully and so shamelessly and so strong. You have no idea what you've done for so many black girls. Holding back tears, Lizzo continued, "We don't deserve you. We don't deserve Missy Elliott and you keep giving. You gave and gave and gave with your heart, your genius… I want to thank you very much for helping me and my career… thank you for making my dreams come true, Missy. You have no idea what you mean to all of us. We love you, we celebrate you, God bless you. It's more than deserved and let's continue to celebrate all of your accomplishments and influence forever. She also hinted at their hit song together, "Tempo," with Lizzo saying she never even thought she could meet Missy, let alone make music with her. Missy's influence clearly continues to permeate music today. The rapper, singer, producer and songwriter is a four-time Grammy winner, innovator and music video queen. Apart from her own hits ("The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)", "Work It" and "Lose Control", to name a few), she has created hundreds of hits for artists such as Janet Jackson, Aaliyah, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé (solo and with Destiny's Child), Ariane Grande, TLC, and more. It's no surprise that during her Walk of Fame afterparty, she also received words of congratulations from musical icons Janet Jackson, Busta Rhymes, Janelle Monae and LL Cool J. Lizzo said it best in her speech: "You are the brightest star in the universe."

