Missy Elliott gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





The 50-year-old icon was on hand for a special ceremony Monday, November 8 on Hollywood Boulevard in front of Amoeba Music, where she received a star in the Recording category. Elliott later admitted that many fans would tell Missy it’s about time, she wrote in a social media post. Better late than never. It was a moment that I will never forget and all the people who took this trip with me, thank you, she enthused.

Ciara, Lizzo and Elliott’s manager Mona Scott-Young joined her to speak at the launch. In a statement announcing Elliott’s final honor, representatives of the Walk of fame hailed the emcee as one of the most important female artists in musical history and a pioneer of female hip-hop and R&B, revolutionary songwriter-producer and cultural icon at all levels. “ Elliott broke through the barriers of the male-dominated Hip Hop world and the music industry as a whole, as she paved the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps, comments Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer. She continues to break down barriers year after year and was thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame. Elliot is now the proud owner of the 2,708th star on the famous catwalk.

It is certainly not the first time that it innovates. In 2019, she became the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the third hip-hop artist overall. Born Melissa Arnette Elliott on July 1, 1971 in Portsmouth, Virginia, the artist has won four Grammy Awards, hit the Billboard Hot 100 charts with 33 tracks (including nine Top 10) and landed five Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200. The Walk of Fame is an initiative of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Its construction was completed in the spring of 1961, with its first galaxy of 1,558 stars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/9657128/missy-elliott-star-hollywood-walk-of-fame

